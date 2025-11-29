J&K High Court Holds Cross-LoC Trade To Be Intra-State Under GST Law

The decision came while the bench was dealing with a series of petitions filed by traders who had engaged in barter-based exchanges with counterparts across the LoC between 2017 and 2019.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
J&K High Court Holds Cross-LoC Trade To Be Intra-State Under GST Law
J&K High Court Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that trade carried out across the Line of Control (LoC) between traders in the Union territory and those in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) falls within the ambit of intra-state commerce for the purposes of the GST regime.

  • The decision came while the bench was dealing with a series of petitions filed by traders who had engaged in barter-based exchanges with counterparts across the LoC between 2017 and 2019.

  • With the petitions dismissed, the traders must now pursue remedies available under the GST framework to contest the demands raised against them.

The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that trade carried out across the Line of Control (LoC) between traders in the Union territory and those in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) falls within the ambit of intra-state commerce for the purposes of the GST regime. The Court underscored that PoK continues to be regarded, in law, as part of the territory of the former State of Jammu & Kashmir.

The decision came while the bench was dealing with a series of petitions filed by traders who had engaged in barter-based exchanges with counterparts across the LoC between 2017 and 2019. These traders had approached the Court to challenge show-cause notices issued by the tax department seeking GST on such transactions. The petitioners questioned the classification of both the territorial jurisdiction and the nature of supply invoked by the authorities.

A division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar ultimately declined to interfere with the proceedings initiated by the department, dismissing the group of petitions. Reiterating the legal position regarding the territorial status of PoK, the Court observed: "It is not disputed by learned counsel appearing on either side that the area of the State presently under de-facto control of Pakistan is part of territories of the State of Jammu & Kashmir. Therefore, in the instant case the location of the suppliers and the place of supply of goods were within the then State of Jammu Kashmir (now UT) and, therefore, the cross-LoC trade affected by the petitioners during the tax period in question was nothing but an intra-state trade."

Related Content
Related Content
GST Council Meeting - PTI
NDA's GST 2.0 Grassroots Drive: Spreading Savings And Reforms Across India

BY Outlook News Desk

Finding that the traders had an adequate statutory mechanism available to contest the show-cause notices, the bench declined to exercise its writ jurisdiction. As the Court stated that “In the face of availability of equally efficacious remedy provided under the statute, we are not inclined to entertain these petitions and rather would relegate the petitioners to the statutory remedies available under the CGST Act of 2017.”

The petitioners’ counsel argued that the exchanges conducted along the two agreed routes, Islamabad to Uri, and from Rawalakot (PoK) to Chakkan-da-Bagh in Poonch, were strictly barter arrangements, with no cash transactions involved. On this basis, the traders had treated cross-LoC movement of goods as zero-rated supplies not liable to sales tax.

With the petitions dismissed, the traders must now pursue remedies available under the GST framework to contest the demands raised against them.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026: Five Key Takeaways From Women's Premier League Schedule

  2. WPL 2026 Schedule And Fixtures: MI Vs RCB Clash In Opener - Check Full Match List, Dates, Venues

  3. Will Virat, Rohit Feature In 2027 World Cup? IND Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Provides An Update

  4. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

  5. Argentina Vs Brazil, 1st T20I: ARG Beat BRA By 8 Wickets In Buenos Aires

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final: Indian Faces Turkish Opponent

  2. Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi Highlights, Syed Modi International: Hina Cruises Past Tanvi To Reach Final

  3. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  5. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

  2. Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements

  3. Hindu Groups to Protest Vaishno Devi Medical College Admissions Row

  4. Two More BLO Deaths Spark Political Row Over SIR Workload

  5. UP Weather Today: Mercury Plunges in Western UP, Cold Wave and Fog Grip Purvanchal

Entertainment News

  1. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  2. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  3. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  5. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  2. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  3. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  4. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution