J&K High Court Holds Cross-LoC Trade To Be Intra-State Under GST Law

A division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar ultimately declined to interfere with the proceedings initiated by the department, dismissing the group of petitions. Reiterating the legal position regarding the territorial status of PoK, the Court observed: "It is not disputed by learned counsel appearing on either side that the area of the State presently under de-facto control of Pakistan is part of territories of the State of Jammu & Kashmir. Therefore, in the instant case the location of the suppliers and the place of supply of goods were within the then State of Jammu Kashmir (now UT) and, therefore, the cross-LoC trade affected by the petitioners during the tax period in question was nothing but an intra-state trade."