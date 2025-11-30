Terrorist Launch Pads Still Active Across LoC: BSF

Post-Operation Sindoor, 72 terror bases active in PoK depth areas (12 near Sialkot/Zafarwal, 60 deeper); 100-120 terrorists positioned, numbers fluctuate.
Pakistan attempts pre-snowfall pushes; BSF, Army dominate LoC with hi-tech surveillance, foiled 2 bids in 2025.
IG Ashok Yadav affirms "befitting reply" to disruptions; Jammu sector highlights relocation tactics, prepares for escalations.
Terrorist launch pads remain operational across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), even after Indian security forces dismantled several during Operation Sindoor earlier this year, prompting the Border Security Force (BSF) to heighten vigilance against anticipated infiltration attempts before the onset of winter, a senior official stated on Sunday, November 30. Inspector General (IG) of BSF Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav, emphasized that while Operation Sindoor—India's cross-border response to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre that killed 26 civilians—successfully neutralized multiple pads, adversaries have relocated around 72 to deeper areas, including 12 near Sialkot and Zafarwal, to evade detection.
Speaking on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar, Yadav noted that 100-120 terrorists are believed to be positioned at these pads, with numbers fluctuating as they await opportunities amid low visibility and inclement weather. "There is always an attempt by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists ahead of winter... Our efforts are to foil any infiltration attempt," he asserted, highlighting the BSF's deployment of modern surveillance equipment alongside the Army to dominate the LoC, particularly in vulnerable sectors like Bandipora and Kupwara. Yadav confirmed that two infiltration bids have been thwarted so far in 2025, underscoring the forces' readiness despite the challenges posed by seasonal factors that limit adversary movements for six months post-snowfall.
The alert comes amid a broader security posture, with Yadav describing every challenge as a "learning experience" that enhances dominance through hi-tech tools and coordinated patrols. As infiltration windows narrow with approaching November snows, the BSF remains committed to neutralizing threats, ensuring no breaches in the 740-km Jammu and Kashmir LoC stretch under its purview.