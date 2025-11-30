Terrorist Launch Pads Still Active Across LoC: BSF

Speaking on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar, Yadav noted that 100-120 terrorists are believed to be positioned at these pads, with numbers fluctuating as they await opportunities amid low visibility and inclement weather. "There is always an attempt by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists ahead of winter... Our efforts are to foil any infiltration attempt," he asserted, highlighting the BSF's deployment of modern surveillance equipment alongside the Army to dominate the LoC, particularly in vulnerable sectors like Bandipora and Kupwara. Yadav confirmed that two infiltration bids have been thwarted so far in 2025, underscoring the forces' readiness despite the challenges posed by seasonal factors that limit adversary movements for six months post-snowfall.