Pakistan Rebuilt 72 Launchpads Along Jammu Frontier Since Operation Sindoor: BSF

The Border Security Force has reported that Pakistan has reactivated 72 terror launchpads along the Jammu frontier months after Operation Sindoor destroyed several such facilities. Officials say these sites are being used for infiltration staging, prompting India to heighten surveillance and security preparedness.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan launchpad
To counter this renewed threat, the BSF has strengthened surveillance using ground radars, electro-optical systems, high-resolution cameras, drones, and counter-drone systems Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan has reactivated 72 terror launchpads along the Jammu frontier months after Operation Sindoor damaged earlier structures.

  • Twelve launchpads lie close to the border, while 60 others are positioned deeper along the Line of Control.

  • BSF has intensified surveillance with advanced systems and remains ready for further action if required.

The Border Security Force has said that Pakistan has rebuilt and reactivated 72 terror launchpads along the Jammu frontier since May’s Operation Sindoor, reviving a long-standing infiltration challenge. According to BSF Deputy Inspector General Vikram Kunwar, many of these launchpads were either destroyed or forced to shift deeper inside Pakistani territory following the Indian operation, but have now resurfaced in significant numbers.

Twelve of the newly revived launchpads are located close to the border, particularly in areas opposite Sialkot and Zafarwal, while around 60 more have been positioned across various stretches along the Line of Control. Officials emphasised that these are not permanent training facilities but are used as staging points for infiltrators and for coordinated terrorist movement across the frontier.

During Operation Sindoor earlier this year, security forces had damaged 118 Pakistani posts that had previously facilitated cross-border firing and infiltration attempts. However, the BSF notes that Pakistan appears to have reconstructed and relocated many of these structures, reflecting a shift in infiltration tactics.

Related Content
Related Content

To counter this renewed threat, the BSF has strengthened surveillance using ground radars, electro-optical systems, high-resolution cameras, drones, and counter-drone systems. Officials also noted that the number and activity levels of launchpads fluctuate frequently, requiring constant monitoring.

With winter approaching — historically a period marked by heightened infiltration attempts — the BSF has placed its units on high alert. Officials insisted that the force is prepared to initiate fresh action if the situation demands, stressing that India’s security posture along the Jammu frontier remains robust.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Hardik Pandya Returns To Action In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy As Selectors Track His Fitness For South Africa T20I Series

  2. Silent Messages From Loud Ranchi Victory

  3. Who Is Auqib Nabi? Jammu And Kashmir Swing Bowler Making Waves In Domestic Cricket

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Embraces Pink-Ball Test As Debate With Joe Root Grows - Says, ‘Different Ball, Same Game’

  5. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. March Of Movements

  2. Vasant Kunj B-1 Residents Protest Against High-Rise Tower

  3. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  4. Assam to Hold Talks With Protesters Over ST Status Report

  5. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 200, Leaves Hundreds Still Missing in Sri Lanka

  2. Tens Of Thousands Rally Across Europe Demanding Justice Over Gaza War

  3. Venezuela Denounces Trump’s Airspace Warning As 'Colonialist Threat'

  4. Pak Punjab Police Claim To Arrest Indian National Who 'Crossed' Into Country In August

  5. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution