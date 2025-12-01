Pakistan Rebuilt 72 Launchpads Along Jammu Frontier Since Operation Sindoor: BSF

Pakistan has reactivated 72 terror launchpads along the Jammu frontier months after Operation Sindoor damaged earlier structures.
Twelve launchpads lie close to the border, while 60 others are positioned deeper along the Line of Control.
BSF has intensified surveillance with advanced systems and remains ready for further action if required.
The Border Security Force has said that Pakistan has rebuilt and reactivated 72 terror launchpads along the Jammu frontier since May’s Operation Sindoor, reviving a long-standing infiltration challenge. According to BSF Deputy Inspector General Vikram Kunwar, many of these launchpads were either destroyed or forced to shift deeper inside Pakistani territory following the Indian operation, but have now resurfaced in significant numbers.
Twelve of the newly revived launchpads are located close to the border, particularly in areas opposite Sialkot and Zafarwal, while around 60 more have been positioned across various stretches along the Line of Control. Officials emphasised that these are not permanent training facilities but are used as staging points for infiltrators and for coordinated terrorist movement across the frontier.
During Operation Sindoor earlier this year, security forces had damaged 118 Pakistani posts that had previously facilitated cross-border firing and infiltration attempts. However, the BSF notes that Pakistan appears to have reconstructed and relocated many of these structures, reflecting a shift in infiltration tactics.
To counter this renewed threat, the BSF has strengthened surveillance using ground radars, electro-optical systems, high-resolution cameras, drones, and counter-drone systems. Officials also noted that the number and activity levels of launchpads fluctuate frequently, requiring constant monitoring.
With winter approaching — historically a period marked by heightened infiltration attempts — the BSF has placed its units on high alert. Officials insisted that the force is prepared to initiate fresh action if the situation demands, stressing that India’s security posture along the Jammu frontier remains robust.