Mohsin Naqvi Responds To Narendra Modi's 'Operation Sindoor' Remark After India's Asia Cup 2025 Victory Vs Pakistan

Mohsin Naqvi retorted to Modi’s “Operation Sindoor on the games field” by saying dragging war into sport “exposes desperation,” and claimed history records India’s “humiliating defeat” at Pakistan’s hands

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohsin Naqvi Responds To Narendra Modi’s Operation Sindoor Remark After India’s Asia Cup 2025
Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India beat Pakistan in a thrilling Asia Cup 2025 final by five wickets

  • India PM Narendra Modi made a 'Operation Sindoor' remark on social media following the win

  • ACC and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi claimed that history favours Pakistan when it comes to rivalry

The Asia Cup 2025 between India and Pakistan may have delivered a gripping cricketing showdown, but the post-match chaos left fans stunned. India clinched a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium to remain unbeaten in the tournament, a feat that should have dominated headlines.

Instead, the focus shifted to Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of both the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who walked off with the Asia Cup trophy following an ugly standoff during the presentation ceremony. The unexpected drama came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”

Naqvi Reacts to PM Modi’s “Operation Sindoor” Remark

The comment, referencing India’s military retaliation earlier this year in Pahalgam, didn’t sit well with Naqvi. He responded sharply, drawing a line between cricket and conflict.

“If war was your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats at Pakistan's hands. No cricket match can rewrite the truth. Dragging war into sports only exposes your desperation and disgraces the very spirit of the game,” Naqvi posted.

He also accused the Indian camp of mixing politics with cricket, despite himself being a central figure in the trophy controversy that followed.

Dignitaries waiting on the presentation platform talk to the umpires after India won the Asia Cup cricket final - AP/Altaf Qadri
Asia Cup Final: India's Refusal, Mohsin Naqvi's Antics Make For A Dramatic Night

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Trophy Drama Erupts After India’s Refusal

As per protocol, Naqvi, also Pakistan’s Interior Minister, was scheduled to present the trophy to the winning captain, Suryakumar Yadav. However, India reportedly declined to accept the title from him. What followed caught even the broadcasters off guard, Naqvi allegedly refused to let anyone else handle the presentation.

Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Being Denied Trophy: 'Teammates Real Silverware' - AP/Altaf Qadri
Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Being Denied Trophy: 'Teammates Real Silverware'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Back in the Indian camp, the mood remained celebratory despite the disruption. The team posed with imaginary trophies, light-heartedly mocking the situation, a moment of unity and defiance that quickly went viral.

Published At:
