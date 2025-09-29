Mohsin Naqvi Responds To Narendra Modi’s 'Operation Sindoor' Remark After India’s Asia Cup 2025 Victory Vs Pakistan

India beat Pakistan in a thrilling Asia Cup 2025 final by five wickets
India PM Narendra Modi made a 'Operation Sindoor' remark on social media following the win
ACC and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi claimed that history favours Pakistan when it comes to rivalry
The Asia Cup 2025 between India and Pakistan may have delivered a gripping cricketing showdown, but the post-match chaos left fans stunned. India clinched a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium to remain unbeaten in the tournament, a feat that should have dominated headlines.
Instead, the focus shifted to Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of both the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who walked off with the Asia Cup trophy following an ugly standoff during the presentation ceremony. The unexpected drama came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”
Naqvi Reacts to PM Modi’s “Operation Sindoor” Remark
The comment, referencing India’s military retaliation earlier this year in Pahalgam, didn’t sit well with Naqvi. He responded sharply, drawing a line between cricket and conflict.
“If war was your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats at Pakistan's hands. No cricket match can rewrite the truth. Dragging war into sports only exposes your desperation and disgraces the very spirit of the game,” Naqvi posted.
He also accused the Indian camp of mixing politics with cricket, despite himself being a central figure in the trophy controversy that followed.
Trophy Drama Erupts After India’s Refusal
As per protocol, Naqvi, also Pakistan’s Interior Minister, was scheduled to present the trophy to the winning captain, Suryakumar Yadav. However, India reportedly declined to accept the title from him. What followed caught even the broadcasters off guard, Naqvi allegedly refused to let anyone else handle the presentation.
Back in the Indian camp, the mood remained celebratory despite the disruption. The team posed with imaginary trophies, light-heartedly mocking the situation, a moment of unity and defiance that quickly went viral.