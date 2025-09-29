Asia Cup Final: India's Refusal, Mohsin Naqvi's Antics Make For A Dramatic Night

The Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be Pakistan's Interior Minister [read: internal affairs or minister of home affairs], citing his political stance and recent provocations

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Dignitaries waiting on the presentation platform talk to the umpires after India won the Asia Cup cricket final Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon

India's Asia Cup 2025 final win over bitter rivals Pakistan was meant to be a moment of celebration for Suryakumar Yadav & Co., but the post-match scenes in Dubai on Sunday (September 28) became symbolic, in a true sense.

India won the toss, dismissed Pakistan for 146, then chased the target down for a thrilling five-wicket win with two balls to spare. After the initial wobble, Tilak Varma held firm the innings with an unbeaten 69 off 53, while Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube played the support act before Rinku Singh's manifestation-fulfilling boundary.

But the backdrop was already fraught. The tournament, which was moved from India to the United Arab Emirates to accommodate Pakistan's participation, unfolded weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack and India's military response, Operation Sindoor.

And tensions spilled into the field, with the Indian camp maintaining a deliberate distance from Pakistan throughout the tournament.

The India vs Pakistan final itself was a tense conclusion to an already charged event, shaped as much by off-field tensions as on-field action -- no handshakes, no press conference, charges against a match referee, boycott and pull out threats, gun celebrations, etc.

Yet, the way the 17th edition of the continental showpiece culminated -- the final act -- will remain a talking point for years to follow, and it featured a main protagonist.

The Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be Pakistan's Interior Minister [read: internal affairs or minister of home affairs], citing his political stance and recent provocations.

Naqvi's presence at the final, coupled with his refusal to delegate the trophy presentation to a neutral official, escalated the situation.

What followed was an hour-long standoff, with Naqvi steadfast on presenting the trophy himself. But, with the Indian team not budging, he left the venue, along with the trophy.

Team India lifted an imaginary trophy, a symbolic celebration. But online, the moment sparked a wave of reactions, drawing a mix of cheers and trolling.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced an INR 21 crore reward for the squad.

"It was (an) extraordinary victory and therefore as a part of celebrations, BCCI has announced a cash award of Rs 21 crore in favour of the players and the support staff who are part of the Indian team in the Asia Cup," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.

The BCCI also shared a 'three blows' message across its social media platforms, spelling out India's dominance over Pakistan -- not just in cricket, but in broader terms.

"Three blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. (Rs) 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff," it stated, referring to India's unbeaten streak against Pakistan.

India, of course, beat Pakistan three times on their way to winning the Asia Cup 2025.

