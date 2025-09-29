India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Where Salman Ali Agha's Men Lost The Plot

At 113/1 in 12.4 overs, Pakistan were motoring towards a formidable total in the Asia Cup final against India on a slightly two-paced surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A dangerous Fakhar Zaman was batting with Saim Ayub and a big score looked within reach for Pakistan. 70 runs in the remaining 7.2 overs with nine wickets in hand should have been a decent finish. A target of 180-plus on a sluggish pitch would have been a Asia Cup-winning total for Salman Ali Agha's men. However, they lost the plot in the most dramatic of fashions.
How Pakitan lost plot against India
From looking like getting 180-plus, Pakistan suddenly stumbled and were bundled out for 146. Indian spinners led by Kuldeep Yadav engineered a dramatic comeback for their team and Pakistan batters were totally outplayed.
In fact, apart from the top three, no other Pakistan batter could score in double digits.
Varun Chakravarthy took out both Pakistani openers. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel combined to clean up the middle and lower order with Jasprit Bumrah joining them towards the end to sweep aside what was remaining.
Kuldeep finished with a four-wicket haul while Chakravarthy, Axar and Bumrah got a couple of scalps each.
For Pakistan, Sahibzada Farhan hit a half-century and Zaman added 46. The less said about the other batters is better.
With just 146 runs to defend, Pakistan stretched India till the final over. Had Salman Ali Agha's men scored what most teams would be expected to after being in that good position, they could have won the game. Now, though, the Men in Green have been left wondering over what could have happened.
Another key moment arrived in the 15th over of India's chase when Agha decided to give the ball to Haris Rauf even as the spinners were putting India under pressure. Rauf was belted away for 17 runs in the over and the balance tipped towards India.
Even as Pakistan bowlers put India under pressure, the low total came back to bit them as Indian team led by Tilak Varma's nerveless half-century chased down the target to win by five wickets.