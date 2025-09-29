India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Where Salman Ali Agha's Men Lost The Plot

At 113/1 in 12.4 overs, Pakistan were motoring towards a formidable total in the Asia Cup final against India on a slightly two-paced surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A dangerous Fakhar Zaman was batting with Saim Ayub and a big score looked within reach for Pakistan. 70 runs in the remaining 7.2 overs with nine wickets in hand should have been a decent finish. A target of 180-plus on a sluggish pitch would have been a Asia Cup-winning total for Salman Ali Agha's men. However, they lost the plot in the most dramatic of fashions.