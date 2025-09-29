India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Jasprit Bumrah Reciprocates Haris Rauf's Flying Jet Celebration

Jasprit Bumrah clean bowls Haris Rauf in Asia Cup final
Imitates Pakistani pacer's controversial 'flying jet' celebration
India beat Pakistan by five wickets to lift trophy for ninth time
Jasprit Bumrah sure is out to set the record straight. After bowling just two overs in the powerplay to defy theories regarding his 'workload management', the India bowling spearhead celebrated in style after castling Haris Rauf in the Asia Cup final, which India won, on Sunday (September 28, 2025).
Bumrah seemed to be having another off day, but came into his element just when needed to york Haris Rauf in the 18th over. He then made half a gesture of a crashing plane in a send-off that reminded one of the Pakistani pacer's controversial gesture to the Indian fans in the previous game.
Rauf had received a fine of 30% of his match fees for "rude and aggressive behaviour" during the Super 4s match against India.
Bumrah ended up with figures of 2/25 in 3.1 overs, snaring the wicket of Mohammad Nawaz in the 20th over.
Earlier, Bumrah proved former cricketer Mohammad Kaif wrong by bowling a two-over spell, instead of a three-over one, in the powerplay. Kaif had posited after the Super Four game against Bangladesh about how Rohit Sharma as a T20I skipper used Bumrah in different stages of the game, while the seamer bowled three of his four overs in the powerplay against Bangladesh under current captain Suryakumar Yadav.
Bumrah promptly replied to Kaif's analysis with a curt “Inaccurate before inaccurate again” quote tweet.
And then the fast-bowling star has demonstrated it on the field by bowling just the second and fourth overs in the powerplay of the Pakistan innings, keeping two overs for the backend.
As for the match itself, India took their fans on a topsy-turvy ride before emerging victors for a record ninth time in the continental competition. Riding on Tilak Varma's incredible half-century, the Men In Blue beat Pakistan by five wickets.
India bowled out Pakistan for a modest 146 and then chased down the target of 147 runs with two balls remaining. Varma smashed an unbeaten 69 in 53 balls, while Shivam Dube contributed a breezy 22-ball 33 during a vital 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
Earlier, a majestic Kuldeep Yadav, in the company of a wily Varun Chakravarthy and a parsimonious Axar Patel, literally ran through the Pakistan batting line-up as India bowled out the arch-rivals for 146 in 19.1 overs.
Hamstrung by Hardik Pandya's absence and pushed back briefly due to a solid opening stand of 84 between Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35 balls), the Indian spin troika of Kuldeep (4/30 in 4 overs), Axar Patel (2/26 in 4 overs) and Chakravarthy (2/30 in 4 overs) literally choked them in the back-10 to bring India right back in the match.
From 113 for one at one stage when Fakhar and Saim Ayub were batting, wickets fell like nine pins once Kuldeep got rid of the latter. India got the remaining nine wickets for 33 runs to take the upperhand halfway into the final.
(With PTI inputs)