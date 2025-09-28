IND Vs Pak Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Final: India Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

IND Vs Pak Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Final: India and Pakistan face off at Dubai International Stadium in the Asia Cup 2025 final. This is the first time both teams are meeting in an Asia Cup final

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • India take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday in Dubai

  • India have won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • Hardik Pandya has been replaced by Rinku Singh due to an injury

For the first time in 41 years of Asia Cup history, India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the final. The match is scheduled for Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the first ball to be bowled at 8:00 PM IST.

India enters the final undefeated in the tournament, boasting standout performances from top run-scorer Abhishek Sharma (309 runs) and leading wicket-taker Kuldeep Yadav (12 wickets) under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has faced challenges in their previous encounters against India but remains a formidable opponent. Key players like fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, along with batters Sahibzada Farhan, will be crucial in their quest for victory.

India and Pakistan will face off in a historic Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. - X/BCCI
India Vs Pakistan, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Toss Update

India have won the toss and chose to field first.

India Vs Pakistan, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

India Vs Pakistan, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Live Score

India have suffered a huge blow as their star all-rounder Hardik Pandya missing the Asia Cup 2025 final due to an injury. He has been replaced by Rinku Singh, who will play his first match of the tournament.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

