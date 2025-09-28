IND Vs Pak Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Final: India Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

India take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday in Dubai
Hardik Pandya has been replaced by Rinku Singh due to an injury
For the first time in 41 years of Asia Cup history, India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the final. The match is scheduled for Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the first ball to be bowled at 8:00 PM IST.
India enters the final undefeated in the tournament, boasting standout performances from top run-scorer Abhishek Sharma (309 runs) and leading wicket-taker Kuldeep Yadav (12 wickets) under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav.
Pakistan, on the other hand, has faced challenges in their previous encounters against India but remains a formidable opponent. Key players like fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, along with batters Sahibzada Farhan, will be crucial in their quest for victory.
India Vs Pakistan, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Toss Update
India have won the toss and chose to field first.
India Vs Pakistan, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Playing XIs
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
India Vs Pakistan, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Live Score
India have suffered a huge blow as their star all-rounder Hardik Pandya missing the Asia Cup 2025 final due to an injury. He has been replaced by Rinku Singh, who will play his first match of the tournament.