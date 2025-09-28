India Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Final: IND-PAK Set For First-Ever Title Clash

India vs Pakistan Final Live Cricket Score, Today's Asia Cup Final Match IND vs PAK live Updates | Photo: AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

India vs Pakistan T20I Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Final: IND and PAK are set to clash against each other at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue have been undefeated in the tournament so far, while the Pakistan side have faced defeats twice against India during the group and Super Four stage. This will be the third time the arch-rivals will be clashing against each other in this tournament. While this is the their firsr-ever Asia Cup final since the start of the tournament.

LIVE UPDATES