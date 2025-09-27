India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Match

India face Pakistan in the first-ever Asia Cup final between the two arch-rivals
Abhishek Sharma leads the tournament charts with 309 runs in six matches
Hardik Pandya’s hamstring fitness remains under watch ahead of the final
Find all the live streaming details here
India and Pakistan will face off in a historic Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. It marks the first time in the 41-year history of the competition that the two cricketing giants meet in a summit clash, raising the stakes even higher.
India enter the final unbeaten, having won all their group and Super Four matches, including two victories over Pakistan along the way. Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, the defending champions have relied on Abhishek Sharma’s sensational batting displays. He has already amassed 309 runs in six matches, frequently setting the tone during the Powerplay. Alongside him, Kuldeep Yadav’s consistency with the ball has also shaped India’s dominance.
Pakistan arrive at the final on the back of a resurgence. Despite a shaky start in the group stage, the side found form after influential spells from Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, whose pace could again be decisive. However, Pakistan’s batting order has shown vulnerability in pressure moments, leaving their campaign under constant scrutiny.
One subplot to the clash has been the controversy surrounding the “No Handshake” storm earlier in the tournament, when Suryakumar Yadav appeared to snub Pakistan’s players after the toss. Tensions between the sides have added fuel to what is already cricket’s fiercest rivalry.
For India, fitness concerns remain a talking point ahead of the final. Hardik Pandya has been monitored after a hamstring issue, while Tilak Varma also suffered a niggle in the Super Four. Abhishek Sharma meanwhile endured cramps against Sri Lanka but was later declared fit by bowling coach Morne Morkel. Team selection will be closely watched as India balance rest, form, and fitness for the biggest game of the tournament.
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Live Streaming Info
When to watch India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final?
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final will be played on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, starting at 8:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final live telecast on TV in India?
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final?
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Squads
India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.