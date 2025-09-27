India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Match

India meet Pakistan in a historic Asia Cup final in Dubai, with Abhishek Sharma’s batting brilliance, Pakistan’s fiery pace attack, and fitness concerns for Hardik Pandya in focus. Find the live streaming details for the match here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming
India and Pakistan will face off in a historic Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face Pakistan in the first-ever Asia Cup final between the two arch-rivals

  • Abhishek Sharma leads the tournament charts with 309 runs in six matches

  • Hardik Pandya’s hamstring fitness remains under watch ahead of the final

  • Find all the live streaming details here

India and Pakistan will face off in a historic Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. It marks the first time in the 41-year history of the competition that the two cricketing giants meet in a summit clash, raising the stakes even higher. 

India enter the final unbeaten, having won all their group and Super Four matches, including two victories over Pakistan along the way. Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, the defending champions have relied on Abhishek Sharma’s sensational batting displays. He has already amassed 309 runs in six matches, frequently setting the tone during the Powerplay. Alongside him, Kuldeep Yadav’s consistency with the ball has also shaped India’s dominance.  

Pakistan arrive at the final on the back of a resurgence. Despite a shaky start in the group stage, the side found form after influential spells from Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, whose pace could again be decisive. However, Pakistan’s batting order has shown vulnerability in pressure moments, leaving their campaign under constant scrutiny. 

One subplot to the clash has been the controversy surrounding the “No Handshake” storm earlier in the tournament, when Suryakumar Yadav appeared to snub Pakistan’s players after the toss. Tensions between the sides have added fuel to what is already cricket’s fiercest rivalry.  

For India, fitness concerns remain a talking point ahead of the final. Hardik Pandya has been monitored after a hamstring issue, while Tilak Varma also suffered a niggle in the Super Four. Abhishek Sharma meanwhile endured cramps against Sri Lanka but was later declared fit by bowling coach Morne Morkel. Team selection will be closely watched as India balance rest, form, and fitness for the biggest game of the tournament. 

Related Content
Related Content

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Live Streaming Info

When to watch India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final will be played on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, starting at 8:00 PM IST. 

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final live telecast on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.  

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.  

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.  

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match: Amelia Kerr Departs On 40 | NZ-W 129/3 (24.1)

  2. Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Windies Eye Dominant Start In Series Opener

  3. India Vs Pakistan: A Look At All Past Final Clashes Between The Two Arch Rivals

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Consoles Grieving Dunith Wellalage After Father’s Demise - Watch

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arrest Of Sonam Wangchuk Brings Uncertainty To Centre-Ladakh Talks On Statehood And Sixth Schedule

  2. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  3. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  4. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  5. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  2. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  3. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

  4. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations