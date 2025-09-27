Asia Cup 2025 Final: Can India’s Batting Depth Overcome Pakistan’s Pace Attack?

India’s batting lineup, led by Abhishek Sharma, will be under the microscope in the final. Sharma has shouldered much of the team’s responsibility, accumulating 309 runs in six matches, often dictating the tempo in the Powerplay. However, questions remain about the support from the middle order, including Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya, who have been inconsistent at critical moments.