Asia Cup 2025 Final: Can India’s Batting Depth Overcome Pakistan’s Pace Attack?

India take on Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28 in Dubai
Abhishek Sharma Leads with 309 runs in the Asia Cup 2025
Hardik Pandya’s hamstring and Abhishek's cramps could affect India’s strategy
The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan is set to be a historic encounter, marking the first-ever final clash between the two arch-rivals in the tournament's 41-year history. Scheduled for Sunday, 28 September 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, this match promises to be a thrilling contest.
India has been in dominant form throughout the tournament, securing victories in all their matches, while Pakistan has made a comeback after initial setbacks. The final is expected to be a high-stakes battle, with both teams eager to claim the prestigious title.
Asia Cup 2025 Controversy: India-Pakistan “No Handshake”
Fans have witnessed electrifying performances, including Abhishek Sharma’s magnificent batting performances and Kuldeep Yadav’s wicket-taking prowess. Yet, the headlines have often been overshadowed by tension between the two sides, with fiery gestures, fines, and politically charged commentary creating a charged atmosphere.
The infamous “No Handshake Policy” by India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav, who turned away at the toss and post-match, sparked controversy and provoked Pakistan’s pacer Haris Rauf, setting the tone for a tournament filled with drama. Despite the noise, India has maintained focus, finishing the group stages unbeaten and navigating challenges with determination and skill.
Key Battle: India's Batting vs Pakistan's Bowling
India’s batting lineup, led by Abhishek Sharma, will be under the microscope in the final. Sharma has shouldered much of the team’s responsibility, accumulating 309 runs in six matches, often dictating the tempo in the Powerplay. However, questions remain about the support from the middle order, including Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya, who have been inconsistent at critical moments.
Pakistan, meanwhile, have a great bowling lineup consists of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf who have often troubled the Indian batters in recent times. However, the last two clash saw the Indian batters taking on the Pakistani pacers brutally.
Fitness Concerns and Match Readiness
India’s campaign has not been without setbacks. Hardik Pandya suffered a hamstring scare, and Abhishek Sharma experienced cramps due to the intense heat in Dubai against Sri Lanka.
India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel reassured fans that Abhishek is fit and ready, while Hardik’s condition will be assessed before the final. Even Tilak Varma caught his hamstring after an extraordinary fielding effort on the boundary line against Sri Lanka. So, it would be interesting to see India's playing XI against Pakistan.
India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Full Squads
India: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.
With PTI Inputs