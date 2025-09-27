Asia Cup 2025 Final: Can India’s Batting Depth Overcome Pakistan’s Pace Attack?

India faces Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, with Abhishek Sharma in top form, Pakistan’s fragile batting under scrutiny, and fitness concerns for Hardik Pandya shaping strategies in a high-stakes, high-tension clash

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025 Final: Can India’s Batting Depth Overcome Pakistan’s Pace Attack?
Asia Cup 2025 Final: Can India’s Batting Depth Overcome Pakistan’s Pace Attack? | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India take on Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28 in Dubai

  • Abhishek Sharma Leads with 309 runs in the Asia Cup 2025

  • Hardik Pandya’s hamstring and Abhishek's cramps could affect India’s strategy

The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan is set to be a historic encounter, marking the first-ever final clash between the two arch-rivals in the tournament's 41-year history. Scheduled for Sunday, 28 September 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, this match promises to be a thrilling contest.

India has been in dominant form throughout the tournament, securing victories in all their matches, while Pakistan has made a comeback after initial setbacks. The final is expected to be a high-stakes battle, with both teams eager to claim the prestigious title.

Asia Cup 2025 Controversy: India-Pakistan “No Handshake”

Fans have witnessed electrifying performances, including Abhishek Sharma’s magnificent batting performances and Kuldeep Yadav’s wicket-taking prowess. Yet, the headlines have often been overshadowed by tension between the two sides, with fiery gestures, fines, and politically charged commentary creating a charged atmosphere.

The infamous “No Handshake Policy” by India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav, who turned away at the toss and post-match, sparked controversy and provoked Pakistan’s pacer Haris Rauf, setting the tone for a tournament filled with drama. Despite the noise, India has maintained focus, finishing the group stages unbeaten and navigating challenges with determination and skill.

Related Content
Related Content

Key Battle: India's Batting vs Pakistan's Bowling

India’s batting lineup, led by Abhishek Sharma, will be under the microscope in the final. Sharma has shouldered much of the team’s responsibility, accumulating 309 runs in six matches, often dictating the tempo in the Powerplay. However, questions remain about the support from the middle order, including Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya, who have been inconsistent at critical moments.

Asia Cup 2025 Final Preview: Morne Morkel Predicts Key Battle Between Abhishek Sharma And Shaheen Afridi - BCCI
Asia Cup 2025 Final Preview: Morne Morkel Predicts Key Battle Between Abhishek Sharma And Shaheen Afridi

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan, meanwhile, have a great bowling lineup consists of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf who have often troubled the Indian batters in recent times. However, the last two clash saw the Indian batters taking on the Pakistani pacers brutally.

Fitness Concerns and Match Readiness

India’s campaign has not been without setbacks. Hardik Pandya suffered a hamstring scare, and Abhishek Sharma experienced cramps due to the intense heat in Dubai against Sri Lanka.

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel reassured fans that Abhishek is fit and ready, while Hardik’s condition will be assessed before the final. Even Tilak Varma caught his hamstring after an extraordinary fielding effort on the boundary line against Sri Lanka. So, it would be interesting to see India's playing XI against Pakistan.

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Full Squads

India Vs Pakistan: When Is Asia Cup 2025 Final? - | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
India Vs Pakistan: When Is Asia Cup 2025 Final?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

With PTI Inputs

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match: Amelia Kerr Departs On 40 | NZ-W 129/3 (24.1)

  2. Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Windies Eye Dominant Start In Series Opener

  3. India Vs Pakistan: A Look At All Past Final Clashes Between The Two Arch Rivals

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Consoles Grieving Dunith Wellalage After Father’s Demise - Watch

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arrest Of Sonam Wangchuk Brings Uncertainty To Centre-Ladakh Talks On Statehood And Sixth Schedule

  2. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  3. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  4. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  5. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  2. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  3. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

  4. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations