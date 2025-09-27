Asia Cup 2025 Final Preview: Morne Morkel Predicts Key Battle Between Abhishek Sharma And Shaheen Afridi

India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final promises a thrilling showdown as Abhishek Sharma’s aggressive strokeplay meets Shaheen Shah Afridi’s precision. Morne Morkel shares insights on this high-stakes head-to-head battle fans can’t afford to miss

Morne Morkel Predicts Key Battle Between Abhishek Sharma And Shaheen Afridi
Asia Cup 2025 Final Preview: Morne Morkel Predicts Key Battle Between Abhishek Sharma And Shaheen Afridi
  • Sharma has scored 309 runs in six Asia Cup games, including three fifties, showing consistent aggressive batting

  • Afridi is Pakistan’s key strike bowler, combining pace and accuracy

  • Morkel calls their duel an “edge-of-the-seat” contest likely to influence the final

The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan is set to be a thrilling encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on September 28. The contest will have one of the most anticipated battles between young batter, Abhishek Sharma, and Pakistan's premier left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi. Both players, aged 25, have been in exceptional form, and their head-to-head clashes have added an extra layer of excitement to this high-stakes match.

Abhishek Sharma has been a revelation in this tournament, scoring 309 runs in six games, including three half-centuries and three scores over 30. His aggressive stroke play, particularly against quality fast bowlers, has made him a key figure in India's lineup. On the other hand, Shaheen Afridi's precision and ability to strike early have been instrumental in Pakistan's bowling attack. His battle with Abhishek is expected to be a highlight of the final.

Morne Morkel's Perspective On The Upcoming Duel

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, who has worked with both players, expressed his excitement about this matchup. Having previously served as a bowling consultant with the Pakistan team, Morkel had the opportunity to coach Afridi.

Reflecting on their contrasting styles, Morkel stated, "Shaheen is obviously an aggressive bowler that will try and knock you over. And Abhishek is not going to hold back. I think so far, every time these two went head-to-head, we all as cricket supporters and fans are on the edge of our seats, and that's great for the game."

Morkel's insights underscore the significance of this individual contest within the larger context of the final. The outcome of this battle could very well influence the momentum and result of the match.

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Probable Playing XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

