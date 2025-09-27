India Vs Pakistan: A Look At All Past Final Clashes Between The Two Arch Rivals

The inaugural ICC World Twenty20 culminated in a final between India and Pakistan at the New Wanderers Stadium on September 24, 2007. India posted 157/5, with Gautam Gambhir anchoring the innings with 75. Pakistan's chase unravelled soon, and from 2/1 in the first over, it became 77/6 in the 12th. But Misbah-ul-Haq held one end and almost pulled off a sensational win.