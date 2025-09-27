India Vs Pakistan: A Look At All Past Final Clashes Between The Two Arch Rivals

India have a perfect record in the Asia Cup 2025, having already beaten Pakistan twice in the group stage by seven wickets and Super Four by six wickets. Check below all the past occasions of an IND v PAK final in a tournament

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian cricket team in 2007 T20 World Cup final, icc photo
India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 after defeating Pakistan in final Photo: X/@ICC
info_icon

The Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday (September 28) marks a significant milestone in the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry. For the first time in the tournament's 41-year history, the arch-rivals are meeting in a title showdown.

India have a perfect record in the Asia Cup 2025, having already beaten Pakistan twice in the group stage by seven wickets and Super Four by six wickets.

India's campaign has been led by Suryakumar Yadav, with standout performances from Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy. Pakistan, captained by Salman Ali Agha, have relied on Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shaheen Afridi.

For over four decades, fans waited for an India vs Pakistan final in the Asia Cup. That wait ends this Sunday. But this isn't their first meeting in a multi-nation tournament title clash. It's in fact the 11th.

India Vs Pakistan In Finals - A Look Back

World Championship Of Cricket 1985 (ODI)

Played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 10, 1985, Pakistan batted first and were bowled out for 176, with Kapil Dev and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan claiming three wickets each.

India chased down the target comfortably, winning by eight wickets, with Kris Srikkanth scoring a fluent 67 and Ravi Shastri unbeaten on 68. This victory capped India's unbeaten run in the tournament, a one-off ODI event featuring all Test-playing nations.

Related Content
Related Content

All-rounder Shastri was named the "Champion of Champions" -- the Player of the Tournament in current parlance, and received an Audi 100 car, a prize that continues to evoke fond memories for Indian cricket fans.

Austral-Asia Cup 1986 (ODI)

This final at Sharjah, UAE, on April 18, 1986, remains iconic for Javed Miandad's last-ball six off Chetan Sharma. Chasing 246, Pakistan needed four off the final ball and Miandad delivered, sealing a one-wicket win.

The match featured strong performances from both sides, including from India's top three of Kris Srikkanth (75), Sunil Gavaskar (92) and Dilip Vengsarkar (50), but Miandad's century (116 off 114) under pressure became a defining moment in India-Pakistan cricket history.

Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka were other participating countries in the five-team event.

Wills Trophy 1991 (ODI)

The Wills Trophy in the United Arab Emirates was a tri-series featuring India, Pakistan and the West Indies. The Sharjah final, played on October 25, 1991, saw Pakistan dominate with the bat and ball. Zahid Fazal scored 98 before retiring hurt, and Saleem Malik added 87 as Pakistan posted 262/6.

India collapsed in the chase, bowled out for 190, with Aaqib Javed taking 7/37 -- then the best ODI bowling figures by a Pakistani. Pakistan won by 72 runs in a one-sided contest. Sanjay Manjrekar was the top scorer of the tournament with 272 runs.

Austral-Asia Cup 1994 (ODI)

The Austral-Asia Cup returned, and this time, the UAE replaced Bangladesh as one of the six teams. But the final remained an India vs Pakistan affair.

In the final held on April 22, 1994, Pakistan batted first and scored 250/7, with contributions from Saeed Anwar (47), Aamer Sohail (69), and Basit Ali (57). For India, Javagal Srinath and Rajesh Chauhan claimed three wickets each.

The chase faltered against Wasim Akram's incisive bowling, backed by part-time spinners Saleem Malik and Aamer Sohail. Despite Vinod Kambli's fighting 99-ball 56, India were bowled out for 211. Pakistan won by 39 runs, with Sohail winning both player of the match and tournament awards.

Silver Jubilee Independence Cup 1998 (ODI)

The tri-nation tournament, held as a celebration of 25 years of Bangladesh's independence, featured India, Pakistan and the hosts. The final itself was a best-of-three series between India and Pakistan. After sharing the honours in the two matches, the decider on January 18, 1998, saw India chase down 315 in a dramatic finish.

After Saeed Anwar (140) and Ijaz Ahmed (117) helped Pakistan post 314/5, Sourav Ganguly's 124 and Robin Singh's 82 ensured a three-wicket win for India. The match was reduced to 48 overs a side due to bad light. That Dhaka clash is remembered for its high-scoring at a time when 300 was considered well above par and tense final overs, with Hrishikesh Kanitkar sealing the win with a boundary off the penultimate delivery.

Pepsi Cup 1999 (ODI)

This tri-nation tournament featured India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The final on April 4, 1999, was played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

Pakistan posted 292/9, with Inzamam-ul-Haq hitting a well-timed 91 off 112 after Shahid Afridi's 61-ball 65. The reply was derailed by Azhar Mahmood, who claimed 5/38, following the opening salvo from Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar against a Sachin Tendulkar-less hosts. India were dismissed for 169 with Ajay Jadeja top-scoring with 62-ball 41.

ICC T20 World Cup 2007 (T20I)

The inaugural ICC World Twenty20 culminated in a final between India and Pakistan at the New Wanderers Stadium on September 24, 2007. India posted 157/5, with Gautam Gambhir anchoring the innings with 75. Pakistan's chase unravelled soon, and from 2/1 in the first over, it became 77/6 in the 12th. But Misbah-ul-Haq held one end and almost pulled off a sensational win.

In the final over, Joginder Sharma defended 13 runs with Misbah, the last wicket to fall, caught at S Sreesanth at short fine-leg. India won by five runs, securing the first-ever T20 World Cup title. Irfan Pathan's 3/16 earned him the Player of the Match award.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 (ODI)

The final at the Oval on June 18, 2017, saw Pakistan produce a dominant performance. Asked to set a target, they scored 338/4, with Fakhar Zaman hitting 114.

India's chase never got going, as Mohammad Amir removed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan early. India were bowled out for 158, handing Pakistan a 180-run win -- their biggest in an ICC final.

Across these 10 multi-nation tournament finals, Pakistan lead with seven wins to India's 3. The Asia Cup 2025 final offers India an opportunity to narrow the gap in summit clashes.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match: IND-W Bowling First, Rain Delays Start

  2. India Vs Pakistan: A Look At All Past Final Clashes Between The Two Arch Rivals

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Consoles Grieving Dunith Wellalage After Father’s Demise - Watch

  4. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  5. IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Coincidences Galore In India's Super Over Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arrest Of Sonam Wangchuk Brings Uncertainty To Centre-Ladakh Talks On Statehood And Sixth Schedule

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  4. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  5. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  2. Pakistan PM Condemns Gaza War, Urges Global Action On Climate And Kashmir Issue With India

  3. Netanyahu Declares Israel ‘Not Done Yet’ With Gaza War As Delegations Walk Out Of UN Speech

  4. Pakistan, Back In From The Cold?

  5. A Continent’s Voice: Africa Speaks For Palestine

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations