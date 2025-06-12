Beyond The Boundary: Where India And Pakistan Are On The Same Page

The next four years saw regular tours, but the November 2008 Mumbai terror attack was like the proverbial last straw and led to the cancellation of India’s 2009 tour of Pakistan, coupled with a refusal to play there again. After yet another suspension of cricketing ties, the two countries agreed to play each other at neutral venues in ICC events but India have firmly refused to travel to Pakistan ever since, even for World Cup matches. The situation stayed this way till just before the Pahalgam terror attack on Indian tourists on April 22, 2025. After India launched Operation Sindoor, all sporting contests in this much interrupted rivalry have once again been suspended till further notice. And this time around, it looks like it is for keeps, signifying a breakdown in sporting relations between the two countries. Which is perhaps just as well, because the scars and distrust now run too deep, extending perhaps, even to the common man. Although there would still be a somewhat grudging admiration for iconic cricketers like the Virat Kohlis of both sides. But even in that respect, Pakistan have deteriorated spectacularly in recent years and very few of its players if any, can claim that exalted status now. Yet, not so long ago, their side was full of such stars.