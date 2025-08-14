Arjun Tendulkar Engaged To Saaniya Chandok? Reports Hint At Intimate Family Ceremony

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, is reportedly engaged to Saaniya Chandok, granddaughter of Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai
The engagement was a private affair, attended only by close family and friends
Neither family has officially confirmed the news, but social media and multiple reports have fueled the speculation
Social media buzzed on Wednesday night with claims that Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has taken a significant step in his personal life by getting engaged to Saaniya Chandok in a private ceremony.
Multiple reports fueled the speculation, though neither Arjun Tendulkar nor Saaniya Chandok's families have released an official statement.
According to an India Today report, Chandok is the granddaughter of Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai, whose family is well-known in the hospitality and food industries, owning ventures like the InterContinental Hotel and Brooklyn Creamery.
The report also stated that Tendulkar and Chandok’s engagement was a private affair, attended only by close friends and family.
Earlier in the day, Tendulkar shared an Instagram story showing him in the middle of a bowling practice, captioned simply: "Just cricket ground." His most recent post on the platform, however, was a playful clip from his Rakshabandhan celebration with Sara, where he tried his hand at applying makeup on her sister, captioned: "Happy Rakshabandhan from this chaotic duo."
Tendulkar is a left-arm pacer who also showcases his all-round skills. Representing Goa in domestic cricket, he has picked up 37 wickets and scored 532 runs in 17 First-Class matches, establishing himself as a reliable and influential player.
Tendulkar’s IPL career began with Mumbai Indians in 2023, when he played four matches and picked up three wickets. He featured in only one game the following season without a wicket. His first IPL dismissal was of Bhuvneshwar Kumar against SunRisers Hyderabad.
The franchise retained Tendulkar for the 2024 season, and in the subsequent mega auction, they bought him for INR 30 lakh.