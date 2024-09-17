Arjun Tendulkar Takes Nine Wickets For Goa CA XI In KSCA Invitational Tournament

Arjun Tendulkar picked up a nine-wicket-haul for Goa Cricket Association XI against Karnataka State Cricket Association XI in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, which is also known as KSCA Invitational, a pre-season meet for state teams. (More Cricket News)
The son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun turned heads with a fine bowling performance taking nine wickets in the match across two innings.
Karnataka had put up a team made up of mostly their U-19 and U-23 players with only two established names -- Nikin Jose and glovesman Sharath Srinivas -- in the playing XI.
In the first innings, Karnataka folded for 103 in 36.5 overs with Arjun taking 5/41 in 13 overs with his left arm medium pace.
In reply, Goa posted a solid 413 as Abhinav Tejrana (109) scored a hundred and Manthan Khutkar contributed 69.
In the second innings, KSCA XI were a shade better, being shot out for 121 in 30.4 overs with Arjun grabbing 4 for 46 in 13.3 overs.
The two spells built the foundation of Goa's 189-run victory over Karnataka in a tournament that is seen as a warm-up to the domestic season.
Arjun has so far played 13 first-class games and has taken 21 wickets. The left-hander also has 481 runs in first-class cricket with one century and two half-centuries. Arjun, who will turn 25 next week, has also featured for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and has three wickets in five outings.