Erling Haaland X Shubman Gill: Manchester City Forward Signs Boots As Gift To Indian Star - Watch Video

However, this is not the first time these two have caught up. Back in 2023, Gujarat Titans captain had travelled to Wembley to watch the FA Cup final between the Manchester clubs alongside Virat Kohli

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shubman Gill and Erling Haaland
Shubman Gill with Erling Haaland. Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gill met up with Haaland in a promotional event

  • The Man City forward was seen signing a pair of boots for Gill

  • The 26-year-old is set to represent Punjab in the VHT 2025-26

Indian fans do like their cricket as well as football, especially if it's the English Premier League. One such crossover which would send the tongues wagging is Manchester City forward Erling Halaand meeting up with Indian cricket team's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill.

The duo were seen together at a Nike event wherein the Norwegian forward was seen gifting his signed boots to Gill. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Haaland is seen giving his autograph on the pair of boots, presumably Nike's with the Indian captain who looked in awe of the Norwegian.

However, this is not the first time these two have caught up. Back in 2023, Gujarat Titans captain had travelled to Wembley to watch the FA Cup final between the Manchester clubs alongside Virat Kohli.

Gill even received a guide tour of the stadium and met Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne during the post-match celebrations. Back then, Gill was in the UK after having represented India at the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia.

Speaking of Gill, the Indian Test and ODI captain had his highs and lows in the year 2025. Taking over from Rohit Sharma in the Test captaincy role, Gill missed out on the T20 World Cup 2026 spot.

Related Content
Related Content

Moreover, his injury in the latter part of the year did not help things as India suffered a 0-2 whitewash at the hands of South Africa in the Test series. Gill will reportedly be seen in action for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy ahead of India's white-ball series against New Zealand starting January 11.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie Rips Into PCB, Cites Tim Nielsen Sacking As Last Straw In Coaching Exit

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Five Indian Cricketers Who Could Announce International Retirement In 2026

  4. Usman Khawaja Says ‘Don’t Gaslight Me’ As He Calls Out Racial Stereotyping In Cricket

  5. Nicholas Lee To Become India Women’s New Strength And Conditioning Coach After WPL: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  2. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  3. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  4. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  5. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  3. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  4. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  5. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

Entertainment News

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  2. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  3. Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

  4. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  5. Russia Releases Chilling Video Of Alleged Drone Wreckage

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism