Erling Haaland X Shubman Gill: Manchester City Forward Signs Boots As Gift To Indian Star - Watch Video

Gill met up with Haaland in a promotional event
The Man City forward was seen signing a pair of boots for Gill
The 26-year-old is set to represent Punjab in the VHT 2025-26
Indian fans do like their cricket as well as football, especially if it's the English Premier League. One such crossover which would send the tongues wagging is Manchester City forward Erling Halaand meeting up with Indian cricket team's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill.
The duo were seen together at a Nike event wherein the Norwegian forward was seen gifting his signed boots to Gill. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.
Haaland is seen giving his autograph on the pair of boots, presumably Nike's with the Indian captain who looked in awe of the Norwegian.
However, this is not the first time these two have caught up. Back in 2023, Gujarat Titans captain had travelled to Wembley to watch the FA Cup final between the Manchester clubs alongside Virat Kohli.
Gill even received a guide tour of the stadium and met Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne during the post-match celebrations. Back then, Gill was in the UK after having represented India at the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia.
Speaking of Gill, the Indian Test and ODI captain had his highs and lows in the year 2025. Taking over from Rohit Sharma in the Test captaincy role, Gill missed out on the T20 World Cup 2026 spot.
Moreover, his injury in the latter part of the year did not help things as India suffered a 0-2 whitewash at the hands of South Africa in the Test series. Gill will reportedly be seen in action for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy ahead of India's white-ball series against New Zealand starting January 11.