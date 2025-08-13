AIFF Calls For Meeting Between 11 Clubs And Federation Amid ISL Future Uncertainty

The 11 ISL clubs involved had previously written a letter to AIFF, requesting that the Supreme Court of India be kept aware of the current uncertainty surrounding the future of the top football league

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
AIFF Indian Super League logos
File photo of the AIFF and Indian Super League logos. Photo: File
info_icon

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has called for an urgent meeting between its legal team and that of the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to address the uncertainty regarding the future of India’s top football league ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Amid the temporary suspension of India’s top league, 11 ISL clubs wrote a joint letter to AIFF on 8 August to take the matter directly to the Supreme Court, urging the federation to apprise the top court of the uncertainty regarding ISL and its impact on the Indian football teams.

In response, the AIFF has released a statement on Wednesday, asking the clubs to hold a meeting with their legal counsel and the federation to decide on the upcoming course of action.

“On August 13, the AIFF responded and requested that the legal counsels of the clubs and the federation meet to hold discussions on the matter and decide on further action,” the statement read.

Indian Super League Saga Explained

On 11 July 2025, the upcoming season of the ISL was ‘paused’ by Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the organising body behind the Indian Super League. This was the result of stalled negotiations over the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA), expiring in December, between the FSDL and AIFF.

Amid the ongoing dispute, the Supreme Court of India has directed all stakeholders not to take any significant decisions until its verdict on the AIFF’s new constitution is delivered. As a result, 11 of the 13 ISL teams wrote their joint letter, addressing it to AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey.

“This legal uncertainty and administrative vacuum are now threatening to cause irreversible damage to the Indian football ecosystem,” the joint letter read. “Clubs are unable to plan or invest, commercial contracts are on hold, and the livelihoods of thousands of players, staff, support personnel, and stakeholders are at immediate risk.”

“Should the AIFF choose not to act, we reiterate that the ISL clubs will have no option but to seek judicial recourse independently, to protect the integrity of the League and the interests of the sport,” the letter added.

With the future of ISL up in the air, AIFF has reportedly proposed holding the Super Cup in mid-September as a stopgap competition to provide competitive matches to the Indian clubs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son