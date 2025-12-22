Egypt Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: When, Where To Watch EGY Vs ZIM In Africa Cup Of Nations?

AFCON 2025-26: Catch all the info related to streaming, broadcast, venue and kick-off details for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 group stage match between Egypt and Zimbabwe

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Mo Salah
Mohamed Salah and Egypt will be favourites for AFCON 2025-26 Photo: File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Salah's Egypt will be in action at the AFCON 2025-26 tourney

  • Omar Marmoush will also add a bit of variety to the Egyptian attack

  • Zimbabwe side have won just once against the Pharaohs

Mohamed Salah's Egypt will be in action as they kick-off their AFCON 2025-26 campaign against Zimbabwe in the Group B match on Tuesday, December 23.

The Liverpool forward, who has found himself in controversial circumstances in England, has twice been crowned as runner-up for AFCON in 2017 and 2021. The Pharaohs have seven titles but their last title came in 2010.

Kick-off:

  • Location: Agadir, Morocco

  • Stadium: Stade Adrar

  • Date: Tuesday, December 23

  • Kick-off Time: 1:30 AM IST

Head-To-Head stats:

  • Overall Record: 13

  • Egypt Wins: 8

  • Zimbabwe Wins: 1

  • Draws: 4

Egypt Vs Zimbabwe, AFCON 2025-26: Live Streaming

When and where will Egypt vs Zimbabwe be played in AFCON 2025?

The Africa Cup of Nations match, Egypt vs Zimbabwe, will be played at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Morocco. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 AM IST on December 23.

Where to watch the live streaming and telecast of Egypt vs Zimbabwe in AFCON 2025?

The Egypt vs Zimbabwe Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed in India on Fancode app and website.

Egypt Vs Zimbabwe, AFCON 2025-26: Squads

AFCON 2025 Egypt squad

  • Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shenawy (Al Ahly), Ahmed El-Shenawy (Pyramids FC), Mostafa Shobeir (Al Ahly), Mohamed Sobhi (Zamalek)

  • Defenders: Rami Rabia (Al-Ain / United Arab Emirates), Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly), Yasser Brahim (Al Ahly), Khaled Sobhi (Al Masry), Ahmed Eid (Al Masry), Hossam Abdelmaguid (Zamalek), Mohamed Ismail (Zamalek), Ahmed Fatouh (Zamalek), Mohamed Hamdy (Al Ahly)

  • Midfielders: Marwan Attia (Al Ahly), Hamdy Fathi (Al Wakrah), Mohanad Lasheen (Pyramids FC), Mahmoud Saber (Pyramids FC), Mohamed Shehata (Zamalek), Emam Ashour (Al Ahly), Ahmed Sayed Zizo (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Trezeguet (Al Ahly), Ibrahim Adel (Al Jazira), Mostafa Fathi (Pyramids FC)

  • Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Omar Marmoush (Manchester City), Mostafa Mohamed (FC Nantes), Salah Mohsen (Al Masry), Osama Faisal (Bank El Ahly)

AFCON 2025 Zimbabwe squad

  • Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi), Martin Mapisa (MWOS FC)

  • Defenders: Godknows Murwira (Scottland FC), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos FC), Sean Fusire (Sheffield Wednesday), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Gerald Takwara (Al Ittihad Misurata SC Libya), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora FC), Brandon Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Alec Mudimu (Flint Town United), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns)

  • Midfielders: Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Jonah Fabisch (Erzegebirg Aue), Andrew Rinohmhota (Reading), Prosper Padera (SJK Seina Joki), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Knowledge Musona (Scottland FC)

  • Forwards: Bill Antonio (KV Mechelen), Ishmael Wadi (CAPS United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants ), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Washington Navaya (TelOne), Macauley Bonne (Maldon & Tiptree), Junior Zindoga (TS Galaxy), Tadiwanasche Chakuchichi (Scottland FC)

Published At:
