Sunderland take on West Ham in the English Premier League 2025-26 on 16 AUgust 2025
West Ham manager Graham Potter said he wants to "build something" for the side after a difficult start to his managerial career at the London Stadium
Sunderland are playing their first match in the English Premier League since the 2016-17 season
Graham Potter is determined to "build something" at West Ham United after a difficult start to his spell at the London Stadium.
Potter replaced Julen Lopetegui in January, but won just one of his first six games before a run of eight matches without a victory.
The 50-year-old did, however, manage to guide the Hammers to a 14th-placed finish at the end of the season, thanks to vital away wins at Manchester United and Ipswich Town.
Despite hinting at changes off the pitch, Potter insisted his players are the primary focus ahead of their first game of the Premier League season against Sunderland.
"The coach's job is to build something," said Potter. "You've got to try and improve your team, improve the club, improve the players. That's the trick.
"I don't think we needed drastic change. It's tempting to think that the solution is going to be external but, from my perspective, the focus should always be on the players you have - with an eye on improving.
"If you look back over a 12-month period up to that point [Lopetegui sacking], the team had conceded a lot of goals which is an indication that, maybe, something wasn't quite right on a cultural or foundation level.
"It was something we started to do a lot of work with last season. We did make some progress but pre-season gives you a chance to make more of an inroad, which I think we have done."
Sunderland, meanwhile, are making their return to the Premier League this Saturday, having not competed in the division since 2016-17.
The Black Cats have been one of the busier clubs in the summer transfer window, with 11 summer signings arriving at the Stadium of Light, including the experienced Granit Xhaka, as well Simon Adingra and Reinildo Mandava.
While head coach Regis Le Bris has said it will take time for his new players to integrate into the squad after winning just two of their eight pre-season games, but believes there is a "positive" energy around the team.
"We need time but at the same time we don't have time. Performances are needed," said Le Bris.
"The process is ongoing but we can feel the energy is positive. We know the challenge will be tough but to reach it will be really important.
"Our togetherness and intensity and desire to play for Sunderland will help."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Sunderland – Wilson Isidor
Wilson Isidor was Sunderland's top scorer in the Championship last season with 13 goals, which was also the tied fifth-highest in the English second division.
The 24-year-old scored in their 4-0 pre-season win over non-league South Shields before missing their next five games through injury. However, the striker was able to play 68 minutes in their final friendly against Rayo Vallecano.
West Ham – Jarrod Bowen
Jarrod Bowen was West Ham's talisman once again last season, finding the net 13 times in 34 league games while also providing eight assists.
Bowen also scored in each of his last four Premier League appearances in 2024-25 and could become the first West Ham player to score in five in a row since Jesse Lingard in April 2021.
MATCH PREDICTION – WEST HAM WIN
Prior to their relegation from the top-flight in 2017, Sunderland struggled against West Ham. They are winless in their last eight league games against the Hammers (D4 L4), most recently drawing 2-2 in April 2017.
The Black Cats have a similar record on Premier League opening days, failing to win their opening match in any of their last seven seasons (D4 L3).
Le Bris, meanwhile, will be the ninth Frenchman to manage a club in the Premier League. Just two of the previous eight have won their first ever match in the competition (D3 L3) - Arsene Wenger with Arsenal in October 1996 (2-0 v Blackburn Rovers) and Alain Perrin with Portsmouth in April 2005 (4-2 v Charlton Athletic).
West Ham have a good record against newly-promoted sides, with the Hammers winning each of the previous three opening day matches against such teams (v Barnsley in 1997-98, Wolves in 2009-10 and Cardiff City in 2013-14).
Potter's side have also won their last two Premier League away games in 2024-25, the only time they won consecutively on the road last term. They last won three in a row in October 2021.
However, West Ham have lost their opening match of a Premier League season more times than any other side (16), with the Hammers also conceding more MD1 goals than anyone else (50).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Sunderland – 30.3%
Draw – 26.4%
West Ham – 43.3%