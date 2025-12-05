English Premier League: Late Leveler Frustrates Manchester United in 1-1 Draw Against West Ham At Old Trafford
Manchester United endured a frustrating 1-1 draw against West Ham United at Old Trafford. After a goalless first half, United finally broke the deadlock in the 58th minute when Diogo Dalot tucked home a loose ball following a Casemiro shot. The home side seemed set for three points until the 83rd minute, when West Ham's Soungoutou Magassa capitalised on a rebounded corner kick to snatch a late equaliser. The result, described as "angry and frustrated" by manager Ruben Amorim, meant United missed the chance to climb higher in the Premier League table. It highlights a recurring issue for United in failing to close out games at home. Watch the best picture from the game
