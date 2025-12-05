Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes walks on the pitch at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

1/9 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, centre, makes an attempt to score past West Ham's goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson





2/9 West Ham's Soungoutou Magassa, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson





3/9 West Ham's Soungoutou Magassa, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson





4/9 West Ham's goalkeeper Alphonse Areola punches the ball away during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson





5/9 Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, second left, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson





6/9 Manchester United's goalkeeper Senne Lammens and Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson





7/9 West Ham's Jarrod Bowen in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson





8/9 West Ham's Jarrod Bowen makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson





9/9 West Ham's Callum Wilson, center, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Ayden Heaven during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson





