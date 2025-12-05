English Premier League: Late Leveler Frustrates Manchester United in 1-1 Draw Against West Ham At Old Trafford

Manchester United endured a frustrating 1-1 draw against West Ham United at Old Trafford. After a goalless first half, United finally broke the deadlock in the 58th minute when Diogo Dalot tucked home a loose ball following a Casemiro shot. The home side seemed set for three points until the 83rd minute, when West Ham's Soungoutou Magassa capitalised on a rebounded corner kick to snatch a late equaliser. The result, described as "angry and frustrated" by manager Ruben Amorim, meant United missed the chance to climb higher in the Premier League table. It highlights a recurring issue for United in failing to close out games at home. Watch the best picture from the game

Manchester United vs West Ham United
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes walks on the pitch at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
EPL: West Ham United vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, centre, makes an attempt to score past West Ham's goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
English Premier League: Manchester United vs West Ham United
West Ham's Soungoutou Magassa, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
English Premier League: West Ham United vs Manchester United
West Ham's Soungoutou Magassa, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United vs West Ham United
West Ham's goalkeeper Alphonse Areola punches the ball away during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
English Premier League 2025-26: West Ham United vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, second left, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Britain Premier League Soccer: Manchester United vs West Ham United
Manchester United's goalkeeper Senne Lammens and Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Britain Premier League Soccer: West Ham United vs Manchester United
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
English Premier League Soccer Match: Manchester United vs West Ham United
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
English Premier League Soccer Match: West Ham United vs Manchester United
West Ham's Callum Wilson, center, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Ayden Heaven during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
