Venus Williams Barbie Doll Launch Celebrates Gender Pay Equity, Wimbledon Legacy

Venus Williams Barbie launches August 15, 2025, priced at $38.
Doll features Venus Williams in her 2007 Wimbledon attire
Williams advocates for pay equity and chronic illness awareness beyond sports
Venus Williams' new Barbie, part of Mattel's Inspiring Women collection, which will honour her 2007 Wimbledon win and her advocacy for pay equity, is set to be launched.
The doll will feature Williams in the all-white uniform she wore while winning the Grand Slam at All England, complete with a green gem necklace, wristband, racket, and tennis ball.
The collectible includes a certificate of authenticity and is modeled after Williams’ fourth Wimbledon victory attire, reflecting Mattel's bid to spotlight accomplished women through commemorative figures that merge cultural history and play.
Venus Williams Barbie Doll Release Date, Features, Retail Price
Mattel's Venus Williams Barbie doll, part of the Barbie Inspiring Women collection, is scheduled for release on August 15, 2025, according to official promotional channels and major retailers. The retail price for the figure is set at USD 38, placing it in line with other Barbie Signature series collectibles.
Wimbledon 2007: Venus Williams' Historic Win
Venus Williams' triumph at Wimbledon in 2007 holds unique historical significance: it marked the first occasion when the Ladies' Singles champion received equal prize money as her male counterpart at the grass court Slam.
The path to this transition was marked by sustained advocacy, including public editorials and direct appeals to tournament officials, with Williams' campaign pushing Wimbledon, and subsequently other Grand Slam events, to correct the gender pay gap.
In 2007, Williams was awarded the same winner's purse as Roger Federer (£700,000), the Gentlemen's Singles champion, symbolizing a major milestone for gender parity in professional sport.
It's also worth noting that, in 2005, Venus Williams published an open letter in The Times urging the All England Club to address the pay gap. Two years later, Wimbledon announced its decision to award equal prize money to men and women, following the Australian Open’s move in 2001 and the US Open’s precedent set in 1973. The French Open followed suit just months later, making 2007 the first year all four Grand Slam tournaments offered gender-equal prize money.
Williams received her historic champion’s cheque on 7 July 2007, a moment widely covered by international media and cited by the United Nations as a milestone for gender equality in sport.
Venus Williams' Broader Impact: Advocacy, Wellness, And Entrepreneurship
Beyond her athletic accolades -- which include seven Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals -- Venus Williams has leveraged her public platform to advocate for pay equity, wellness, and diversity in sport.
Her influence stretches beyond courtside achievements to include leadership in wellness, design, and policy-oriented discussions around gender equality, with continued public engagement.
Diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome in 2011, Williams became a vocal supporter for chronic illness awareness, in addition to launching businesses like EleVen, an activewear brand, and Happy Viking, a nutrition line.
Barbie's Evolving Message: Celebrating Women Athletes And Role Models
Earlier in May 2024, ahead of the Inspiring Women release, Mattel unveiled a Barbie collection commemorating nine pioneering female athletes for Barbie's 65th anniversary.
They are Venus Williams (tennis, United States), Christine Sinclair (football, Canada), Mary Fowler (football, Australia), Estelle Mossely (boxing, France), Alexa Moreno (gymnastics, Mexico), Rebeca Andrade (gymnastics, Brazil), Susana Rodriguez (para-athletics, Spain), Federica Pellegrini (aquatics, Italy), and Ewa Swoboda (athletics, Poland).
Mattel’s partnership with the International Olympic Committee for the Paris 2024 Games led to a limited edition run of Olympic athlete Barbies, which sold out in under 48 hours in several markets.