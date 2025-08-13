Venus Williams Barbie Doll Launch Celebrates Gender Pay Equity, Wimbledon Legacy

It's also worth noting that, in 2005, Venus Williams published an open letter in The Times urging the All England Club to address the pay gap. Two years later, Wimbledon announced its decision to award equal prize money to men and women, following the Australian Open’s move in 2001 and the US Open’s precedent set in 1973. The French Open followed suit just months later, making 2007 the first year all four Grand Slam tournaments offered gender-equal prize money.