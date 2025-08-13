Venus Williams Barbie Doll Launch Celebrates Gender Pay Equity, Wimbledon Legacy

Venus Williams Barbie doll releases August 15, 2025, honouring her 2007 Wimbledon triumph and advocacy for gender pay equity. Williams' triumph holds unique historical significance: it marked the first occasion when the Ladies' Singles champion received equal prize money as her male counterpart at the Grand Slam

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Gaurav Thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Venus Williams Barbie Doll Launch Celebrates Gender Pay Equity, Wimbledon Legacy
This image provided by Mattel shows the The Barbie Inspiring Women Venus Williams doll. Photo: Mattel via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Venus Williams Barbie launches August 15, 2025, priced at $38.

  • Doll features Venus Williams in her 2007 Wimbledon attire

  • Williams advocates for pay equity and chronic illness awareness beyond sports

Venus Williams' new Barbie, part of Mattel's Inspiring Women collection, which will honour her 2007 Wimbledon win and her advocacy for pay equity, is set to be launched.

The doll will feature Williams in the all-white uniform she wore while winning the Grand Slam at All England, complete with a green gem necklace, wristband, racket, and tennis ball.

The collectible includes a certificate of authenticity and is modeled after Williams’ fourth Wimbledon victory attire, reflecting Mattel's bid to spotlight accomplished women through commemorative figures that merge cultural history and play.

Venus Williams Barbie Doll Release Date, Features, Retail Price

Mattel's Venus Williams Barbie doll, part of the Barbie Inspiring Women collection, is scheduled for release on August 15, 2025, according to official promotional channels and major retailers. The retail price for the figure is set at USD 38, placing it in line with other Barbie Signature series collectibles.

Wimbledon 2007: Venus Williams' Historic Win

Venus Williams' triumph at Wimbledon in 2007 holds unique historical significance: it marked the first occasion when the Ladies' Singles champion received equal prize money as her male counterpart at the grass court Slam.

The path to this transition was marked by sustained advocacy, including public editorials and direct appeals to tournament officials, with Williams' campaign pushing Wimbledon, and subsequently other Grand Slam events, to correct the gender pay gap.

In 2007, Williams was awarded the same winner's purse as Roger Federer (£700,000), the Gentlemen's Singles champion, symbolizing a major milestone for gender parity in professional sport.

It's also worth noting that, in 2005, Venus Williams published an open letter in The Times urging the All England Club to address the pay gap. Two years later, Wimbledon announced its decision to award equal prize money to men and women, following the Australian Open’s move in 2001 and the US Open’s precedent set in 1973. The French Open followed suit just months later, making 2007 the first year all four Grand Slam tournaments offered gender-equal prize money.

Williams received her historic champion’s cheque on 7 July 2007, a moment widely covered by international media and cited by the United Nations as a milestone for gender equality in sport.

Venus Williams' Broader Impact: Advocacy, Wellness, And Entrepreneurship

Beyond her athletic accolades -- which include seven Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals -- Venus Williams has leveraged her public platform to advocate for pay equity, wellness, and diversity in sport.

Her influence stretches beyond courtside achievements to include leadership in wellness, design, and policy-oriented discussions around gender equality, with continued public engagement.

Diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome in 2011, Williams became a vocal supporter for chronic illness awareness, in addition to launching businesses like EleVen, an activewear brand, and Happy Viking, a nutrition line.

Barbie's Evolving Message: Celebrating Women Athletes And Role Models

Earlier in May 2024, ahead of the Inspiring Women release, Mattel unveiled a Barbie collection commemorating nine pioneering female athletes for Barbie's 65th anniversary.

They are Venus Williams (tennis, United States), Christine Sinclair (football, Canada), Mary Fowler (football, Australia), Estelle Mossely (boxing, France), Alexa Moreno (gymnastics, Mexico), Rebeca Andrade (gymnastics, Brazil), Susana Rodriguez (para-athletics, Spain), Federica Pellegrini (aquatics, Italy), and Ewa Swoboda (athletics, Poland).

Mattel’s partnership with the International Olympic Committee for the Paris 2024 Games led to a limited edition run of Olympic athlete Barbies, which sold out in under 48 hours in several markets.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son