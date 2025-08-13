UP BEd JEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Released – Check Next Steps Here

Important Dates for UP BEd JEE 2025 Counselling Round 1

The UP BEd JEE 2025 counselling process for the first round follows this schedule:

Seat Allotment Result Declaration – August 13, 2025

Seat Confirmation, Fee Payment & Allotment Letter Download – August 14 to August 25, 2025

Seat Release & Matrix Updation for Next Round – August 26, 2025

Candidates must adhere strictly to these dates to secure their allotted seat and avoid cancellation.