UP BEd JEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Released – Check Next Steps Here

UP BEd JEE 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2025 has entered a key phase as the UP BEd JEE 2025 seat allotment result for Round 1 has been declared. Candidates who participated in the first round of counselling can now check their allotment status through the official counselling portal. The allotment is determined based on the candidates’ exam rank, category, and the preferences they submitted during the choice-filling process.
Important Dates for UP BEd JEE 2025 Counselling Round 1
The UP BEd JEE 2025 counselling process for the first round follows this schedule:
Seat Allotment Result Declaration – August 13, 2025
Seat Confirmation, Fee Payment & Allotment Letter Download – August 14 to August 25, 2025
Seat Release & Matrix Updation for Next Round – August 26, 2025
Candidates must adhere strictly to these dates to secure their allotted seat and avoid cancellation.
How to check UP BEd JEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?
To view the UP BEd JEE 2025 counselling round 1 result, follow these steps:
Visit the official UP BEd JEE counselling portal.
Log in using your registration number and password.
Click on the “Round 1 Seat Allotment Result” link.
View the details of your UP BEd college allotment, download the allotment letter, and proceed with the fee payment.
UP BEd JEE 2025: What After Seat Allotment
Once the UP BEd JEE 2025 seat allotment result is out, candidates must:
Download the allotment letter between August 14 and August 25, 2025.
Pay the required admission or seat confirmation fee online within the given time frame.
Report to the allotted college as per the instructions mentioned in the allotment letter.
If a candidate chooses not to accept the allotted seat, the Seat Release option will be available on August 26, 2025. Releasing a seat will update the matrix for the next round of counselling, making it available for other candidates.
Students are advised to keep a copy of their allotment letter for verification and monitor the official counselling website for updates on upcoming rounds.