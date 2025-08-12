AP DSC Result 2025 Declared: Steps to Check, Qualifying Marks, and Next Process

How to Check AP DSC Result 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to view and download their results:

Visit the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in Click on the link for the AP DSC 2025 result on the homepage. Enter your login details (as required) and submit. Your result will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy for future reference.

It is advised to check all details mentioned in the scorecard, such as name, roll number, and marks. In case of any error, candidates should contact the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh.