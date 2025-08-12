AP DSC Result 2025 Declared: Steps to Check, Qualifying Marks, and Next Process

The Department of School Education (DSE), Andhra Pradesh, has announced the results for the MEGA DSC Teacher Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the test can now check their scores on the official website.
The examination was conducted to fill 16,347 teacher vacancies across the state. The recruitment process began earlier this year, with the written exams concluding on Sunday, July 6, 2025.
How to Check AP DSC Result 2025
Candidates can follow these steps to view and download their results:
Visit the official website at
Click on the link for the AP DSC 2025 result on the homepage.
Enter your login details (as required) and submit.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Download and save a copy for future reference.
It is advised to check all details mentioned in the scorecard, such as name, roll number, and marks. In case of any error, candidates should contact the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh.
AP DSC Result 2025: Qualifying Marks
Clearing the minimum qualifying marks is essential for selection. As per the notification, the qualifying marks differ by category:
OC and EWS candidates - 90 marks
BC candidates - 75 marks
SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen - 60 marks
These marks are applicable for both CTET and APTET candidates applying through the DSC recruitment process.
Meeting the qualifying marks does not guarantee selection, as the final merit list will depend on the number of vacancies, category-wise cut-offs, and candidate performance.
For updates on counselling dates and further recruitment processes, candidates should keep visiting the official website.