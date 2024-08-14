Untold Stories Of Bihar's Brave Freedom Fighters For India’s Independence

“To hold a pen is to be at war," said Voltaire. The pen here becomes a weapon in the battle, capable of influencing minds, shaping societal dynamics, and capable of challenging injustice and oppression. This statement aptly captures the profound influence Syed Mojibur Rahman had on India’s struggle for freedom. Through his hard work and dedication in the struggle for independence, he used his sagacity to instill a sense of patriotism in the town of Islampur, Bihar. As an educator and a social activist, he tirelessly worked to sow the seeds of nationalism in his community, leading to the formation of dedicated groups of freedom fighters, including Professor Sidheshwar Prasad (former Governor of Tripura and former MP) and Ram Sharan Prasad (former MLA of Islampur, Bihar) who also played their part in the struggle of independence in 1947.