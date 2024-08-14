Unsung Heroines: Indian Women's Crucial Role In The Quit India Movement

In the history of struggle, Kanaklata Barua will always be remembered for her sacrifice. A young Assamese girl who was just 17 was shot and became an iconic martyr during the freedom struggle. She was a part of the famous Quit India Movement and the Mrityu Bahini (death squad). She led a possession, intending to unfurl the national flag, but was shot by the police. She was stopped by the police in charge and she said: “You do your duty and let me do mine”. She has not only bravely confronted the police officer but also become a symbol of unwavering patriotism and courage, inspiring countless others to join the epic struggle for freedom.