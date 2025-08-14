Cincinnati Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Cruises Into Quarter-finals With Win Over Sorana Cirstea

Iga Swiatek defeated Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Cincinnati Open quarter-finals
She dominated early, winning the first set without facing a break point
Swiatek closed out the match on her first match point and will face Ekaterina Alexandrova or Anna Kalinskaya next
Iga Swiatek booked her spot in the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Open after defeating Sorana Cirstea in straight sets.
The Wimbledon champions won 6-4 6-3 in an hour and 35 minutes to set up a last-eight clash against either Ekaterina Alexandrova or Anna Kalinskaya.
Swiatek made the perfect start to the match, converting her first break point in the opening game to gain an early advantage.
She then saw the first set through with ease, not conceding a single break point before converting her second set point attempt.
Cirstea struggled with her serve in the second, losing each of her first three service games.
The Romanian did manage to break Swiatek twice in the second set, but the world number three secured the win with her first match point.
Data Debrief: Swiatek's joy against Cirstea
Following this result, Swiatek has now won all five of her matches against Cirstea and has also won each of the last 10 sets played between the pair.
Swiatek has now reached the Cincinnati Open quarter-finals for the third successive year, but has yet to reach the final, with this one of only three WTA 1000 events on the current calendar that she has failed to do so.
Swiatek has registered her 80th win in WTA-1000 hard-court events from 102 matches; only Serena Williams (91) and Victoria Azarenka (98) have registered 80 wins from fewer such matches since the format's introduction in 2009.