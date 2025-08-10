'Everyday I Pray For Love': Note From Outlook Editor Chinki Sinha

Like the story of the 'Noida sisters', which she covered many years ago. The two were living in an apartment building. A strong stench started coming from their apartment. The police broke into their house and found one sister dead and the other alive, and she was taken to the hospital. They were isolating in the apartment for months, and nobody seemed to have noticed it. Sinha briefly spoke to one of the sisters. Both of them felt abandoned—their dog had died, their brother had left after his marriage, and their parents were also not alive.