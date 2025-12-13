Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

Delhi experiences thick smog with AQI reaching 390 overall and severe levels in key areas. Delhi Airport issues advisory as visibility drops, raising health risks for residents.

Delhi smog, Delhi air quality, AQI Delhi today, Delhi pollution update
Flights Delayed Due To Low Visibility At IGI Airport FIle Photo; Representaitve image
Summary
  • Delhi’s overall AQI reaches 390, with Anand Vihar, Ghazipur, and Jahangirpuri in severe range.

  • Low visibility prompts Delhi Airport to issue advisory; flights continue to operate normally.

  • Thick smog and winter pollution pose health risks and spark political debate in the capital.

On Saturday, Delhi woke up under a dense layer of smog that cut visibility across the city and pushed air pollution close to hazardous levels. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 390 at 8 am, categorised as ‘very poor’, while several localities crossed into the ‘severe’ range.

Areas most affected included Anand Vihar and Ghazipur, both registering an AQI of 435, followed by Jahangirpuri at 442, Rohini at 436, Chandni Chowk at 419, Burari Crossing at 415, and RK Puram at 404. Residents reported a mix of smog and shallow fog limiting visibility in the early hours.

The CPCB’s AQI scale ranks 0–50 as ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. Levels in the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories pose health risks, including respiratory issues, especially with prolonged exposure.

Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a cautionary note on X, stating that low visibility procedures were in effect, but all flights were operating normally. Passengers were advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

Despite slight improvements in recent weeks, much of the city remains under a heavy layer of smog, prompting public health concerns and renewed debate among political parties over pollution management.

