India Vs South Africa 4th T20I: BCCI Scheduling Comes Under Scanner After Match Called Off Due To Dense Smog In Lucknow

The 4th T20I in Lucknow was abandoned due to dense fog and poor visibility
Toss delays and repeated inspections failed to improve conditions
The washout raised questions over BCCI’s winter scheduling
The fourth T20I between India and South Africa had to called off, owing to poor visibility after a dense layer of smog engulfed the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on December 17, raising serious questions about BCCI's scheduling of matches in northern part of India during peak winter month.
The toss was repeatedly delayed, and after multiple ground inspections as visibility worsened, the match was ultimately called off without a ball bowled.
The abandonment was a bitter disappointment for spectators and players alike, especially because this was one of the rare December T20 night games at Ekana, where cooler weather often leads to fog. India will now retain their series lead and look ahead to the last match in Ahmedabad, while South Africa’s plans to square the series were put on hold by Mother Nature
Fans Criticize BCCI After Match Called Off
The match build-up was significantly affected by weather conditions. Thick fog settled over the ground well before the scheduled 6:30 PM toss, forcing officials to postpone the pre-game ritual and schedule an inspection at 6:50 PM IST, with another planned for 7:30 PM as visibility stubbornly refused to improve and was eventually called off at 9:30 PM. The poor conditions weren’t just a nuisance, officials were concerned that fielders would struggle to see the ball in flight, creating a safety issue.
Fans and critics quickly took to social media to question scheduling an international match in northern India in mid-December, a time when dense fog and smog are common. The abandonment sparked debate over whether venues and dates should be reconsidered for future winter fixtures to avoid similar disruptions.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the hazardous range, above 400 in Lucknow on Wednesday, raising serious questions about the BCCI's commitment to players' welfare. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a surgical mask to counter the pollution while the Indian team warmed up ahead of the game.
India vs South Africa 5th T20I in Ahmedabad
Before the scheduled game, India held the advantage in the series after a commanding win in the third T20I, while South Africa have been searching for consistency throughout the tour. With no reserve day in place, both teams will now fly to Ahmedabad for the final T20I on Friday, with India leading the series 2-1.
While the BCCI follows a rotational policy when allotting venues, the board could have considered swapping venues with the white-ball series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin January 11.
India will be clashing against New Zealand for a three-match ODI and five-match ODI series at venues across western and southern India - Vadodara, Rajkot, Indore, Nagpur, Raipur, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram with just one match scheduled in the northeastern city of Guwahati.
The AQI on match day in Dharmsala was in the 'poor' category and in the 'severe' zone during the 2nd T20I in New Chandigarh. The planning of BCCI's operations team seemed questionable if they hadn't collected the historical weather data of north-Indian cities or even didn't have a plan B to start the matches from afternoon which could have at least ensured a game for the ticket-paying public.