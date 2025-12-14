NBA Cup: San Antonio Spurs Beat Oklahoma City Thunder To Book Final Berth

Here’s how much the NBA Cup semifinals against Oklahoma City meant to San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama: He grabbed the ball after a missed Thunder shot in the final moments, squeezed it and screamed in delight. Technically, it was just another game. It sure didn’t seem that way. Welcome back, Victor. The Spurs are headed to the NBA Cup championship game against the New York Knicks, after knocking off the defending NBA champion Thunder 111-109 on Saturday night in the tournament semifinals — just the second loss for OKC in 26 games this season.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Cup semifinals-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes for a shot over San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) in the first half of an NBA Cup semifinals basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Ronda Churchill
1/9
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Cup semifinals-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots the ball near Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) in the second half of an NBA Cup semifinals basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Ronda Churchill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Cup semifinals-Mark Daigneault
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watches the court in the first half of an NBA Cup semifinals basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Ronda Churchill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Cup semifinals-Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) and San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) collide while going for a rebound during the second half of an NBA Cup semifinals basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Ronda Churchill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Cup semifinals-Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) prepares to shoot a free-throw in the second half of an NBA Cup semifinals basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Ronda Churchill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Cup semifinals-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) lands on the court during the second half of an NBA Cup semifinals basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Ronda Churchill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Cup semifinals-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, center, tangles with San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson (3) and Stephon Castle (5) under the net in the first half of an NBA Cup semifinals basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Ronda Churchill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Cup semifinals-Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) jumps up for a shot near San Antonio Spurs' Harrison Barnes (40) and Luke Kornet (7) in the first half of an NBA Cup semifinals basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Ronda Churchill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Cup semifinals-Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) sets to play the ball in the first half of an NBA Cup semifinals basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Ronda Churchill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Cup semifinals-Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) jumps to the basket near San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the first half of an NBA Cup semifinals basketball game in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Ronda Churchill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ACC U-19 Asia Cup: IND On Top As Half Of PAK's Side Back In Hut| PAK 85/5 (27)

  2. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Will Dew Hold Sway In Dharamsala?

  3. Madhya Pradesh Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Kishan Falls For 30-Ball 63 | JHK 92/3 (10)

  4. Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: HYD Blow Away RAJ With 6-Wicket Win

  5. Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers: Babar Azam's BBL Debut Ends In Disappointment - Watch Dismissal

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  3. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  4. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

  5. Shivraj Patil Chakurkar Laid to Rest with State Honours in Latur

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  2. Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $40 Million In Latest Baby Powder Cancer Trial

  3. Bangladesh Orders Nationwide Security Clampdown After Shooting

  4. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  5. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win