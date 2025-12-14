NBA Cup: San Antonio Spurs Beat Oklahoma City Thunder To Book Final Berth
Here’s how much the NBA Cup semifinals against Oklahoma City meant to San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama: He grabbed the ball after a missed Thunder shot in the final moments, squeezed it and screamed in delight. Technically, it was just another game. It sure didn’t seem that way. Welcome back, Victor. The Spurs are headed to the NBA Cup championship game against the New York Knicks, after knocking off the defending NBA champion Thunder 111-109 on Saturday night in the tournament semifinals — just the second loss for OKC in 26 games this season.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE