Leeds United Vs Manchester United, Premier League: Cunha Salvages Point For Red Devils In 1-1 Draw

Leeds and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw at Elland Road. Brenden Aaronson put Leeds ahead before Matheus Cunha quickly equalised for the Red Devils

Leeds United Vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 20 EPL Match Report
Manchester United's goalscorer Matheus Cunha.
Summary
  • Leeds and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw at Elland Road, with Brenden Aaronson giving Leeds the lead before Matheus Cunha quickly equalised for the Red Devils

  • Both teams had late chances, but neither could find a winner, making it a shared point

  • The result extends Leeds’ unbeaten run and leaves Manchester United still seeking consistency

Manchester United came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Leeds United, but missed the chance to move into the Premier League's top four.

Matheus Cunha salvaged a point for Ruben Amorim's side at Elland Road, cancelling out Brenden Aaronson's opener just after the hour.

United had the ball in the back of the net eight minutes in as Cunha volleyed in Casemiro's nod down, but the offside flag was already up.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin then struck the post in Leeds' best first-half chance, with his diving header across goal clipping the far post.

Daniel Farke's side started the second half strongly and were rewarded for that in the 62nd minute as Aaronson coolly slotted into the bottom-right corner after latching onto Pascal Struijk's throughball.

But Amorim brought on Joshua Zirkzee immediately after, and he slid the ball into the box to set up Cunha's equaliser, with the Brazilian sliding in to guide it past Lucas Perri.

Noah Okafor and Joel Piroe had the best chances in the closing stages for Leeds, while Cunha struck the foot of the post in the 81st minute as the points were shared.

Data Debrief: Leeds' march away from danger continues

Leeds are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games (W2 D5), earning as many points over that period (11) as their opening 13 matches of the 2025-26 campaign (W3 D2 L8).

In fact, it is their longest run without defeat in the top-flight since May and November 2001 under David O'Leary (13 games – W8 D5).

The in-form Aaronson played a key role on Sunday, and he has recorded more goals (two) and goal involvements (five) in 19 Premier League games this season than he managed in his only previous campaign in the competition (one goal and three assists in 36 games in 2022-23).

As for United, despite accumulating 1.46 expected goals (xG) to Leeds' 0.92, they only hit the target with two of their 15 shots. The Red Devils have now drawn six of their last 11 games in the league (W3 D2).

