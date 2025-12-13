Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

Weekend Weather Conditions and Temperature Forecast

Saturday and Sunday will experience clear skies with sunny conditions dominating throughout the day, providing ideal weather for outdoor activities across Bengaluru. Maximum temperatures will remain stable around 26–27°C, while minimum temperatures dip significantly to 12–15°C, creating a substantial day-night temperature differential typical of winter progression. The cold wave is part of the natural winter pattern as December advances toward January. Wind speeds average around 16 km/h with humidity levels remaining low around 72 percent, preventing excessive moisture accumulation. Residents should prepare with light jackets or sweaters for early mornings and evenings, while daytime clothing can be relatively light given pleasant maximum temperatures.​