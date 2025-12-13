Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

Bengaluru experiences cold wave conditions with minimum temperatures dipping to 12–15°C over the weekend. Maximum temperatures around 26–27°C with clear skies. AQI moderate at 76–85. Fog expected in early mornings. Suitable for outdoor activities with light clothing.

Bengaluru Weather Alert
Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality
  • Bengaluru cold wave alert: minimum temperatures dropping to 12–17°C, with Airport Station recording 12.9°C on Friday

  • Weekend forecast shows maximum temperatures of 26–27°C with clear, sunny skies.

  • Air quality index is moderate at 76–85 with PM2.5 at 99.78 µg/m³.

  • December weather in Bengaluru is characterized by cool, dry conditions with 8 rainy days and 36.8 mm total monthly precipitation expected.

Bengaluru experiences a noticeable cold wave this weekend with temperatures dipping sharply during early morning hours as winter weather intensifies. The India Meteorological Department forecasts minimum temperatures between 12–17°C, marking peak winter conditions, while daytime highs remain pleasant at 26–27°C under clear skies. Air quality remains moderate with AQI at 76–85, significantly better than northern Indian cities, allowing residents relatively unrestricted outdoor freedom. Fog and mist are likely during early mornings, potentially affecting visibility and travel during the first few hours after sunrise.​

Weekend Weather Conditions and Temperature Forecast

Saturday and Sunday will experience clear skies with sunny conditions dominating throughout the day, providing ideal weather for outdoor activities across Bengaluru. Maximum temperatures will remain stable around 26–27°C, while minimum temperatures dip significantly to 12–15°C, creating a substantial day-night temperature differential typical of winter progression. The cold wave is part of the natural winter pattern as December advances toward January. Wind speeds average around 16 km/h with humidity levels remaining low around 72 percent, preventing excessive moisture accumulation. Residents should prepare with light jackets or sweaters for early mornings and evenings, while daytime clothing can be relatively light given pleasant maximum temperatures.​

Air Quality and Health Implications

Bengaluru's air quality index (AQI) at moderate levels (76–85) is significantly healthier compared to severe pollution conditions in northern cities. PM2.5 particles measure 99.78 µg/m³ and PM10 levels at 107 µg/m³, both within acceptable ranges. The general population can engage in outdoor activities, though sensitive groups should avoid early morning hours when fog is heaviest. Cool temperatures combined with moderate pollution create relatively safe conditions for outdoor exercise.​

Extended December Outlook

December in Bengaluru is characterized by cool, dry weather with temperatures moderating as the month progresses toward 27°C by month-end. The city expects moderate rainfall with approximately 8 rainy days and total precipitation of 36.8 mm throughout December, though most rainfall typically concentrates in early-to-mid December. Sunshine remains abundant with 7 hours of bright sunshine daily on average, representing 68 percent of daylight hours, making December an excellent month for outdoor sightseeing, historical monument exploration, and various recreational activities. The UV index remains moderate to high at 6–7, requiring sunscreen application for extended daytime outdoor exposure.

