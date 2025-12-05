Delhi NCR Weather Today: Cold Wave Alert as Temperature Dips; Air Quality Remains Severe

Delhi NCR is gripped by severe cold wave conditions on December 5, 2025, with the India Meteorological Department issuing an alert for residents. Temperatures have fallen significantly below seasonal norms, with maximum temperatures hovering around 21-24°C and minimum temperatures plummeting to 4-6°C, representing a depression of approximately 3.5 to 5.5°C below normal for the season. The National Capital Region, including Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad, is experiencing unusually harsh weather requiring residents to adopt appropriate cold-weather precautions. Dense morning fog and mist are prevalent throughout the region, reducing visibility significantly and affecting transportation across Delhi NCR.