Delhi NCR Weather Today: Cold Wave Alert as Temperature Dips; Air Quality Remains Severe

Delhi NCR experiences severe cold wave conditions on December 5 with maximum temperature around 21-22°C and minimum around 4-6°C. The IMD has issued cold wave alerts across the region. Air quality remains in severe category with AQI at 233-234. Morning fog and mist are expected with north-westerly winds up to 15 km/hour.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Delhi-NCR Air Quality File Photo; Representative image
Summary
  • Delhi NCR cold wave alert issued; temperatures 3-5°C below normal; minimum near 4-6°C

  • Air quality index severe at 233-234 (AQI-US) with PM2.5 at 157-158 µg/m³ and PM10 at 208-209 µg/m³

  • Dense morning fog and mist expected with visibility reduced; north-westerly winds 10-15 km/hour.

  • IMD forecasts a slight temperature rise from December 6; shallow fog is likely from December 5-11

Delhi NCR is gripped by severe cold wave conditions on December 5, 2025, with the India Meteorological Department issuing an alert for residents. Temperatures have fallen significantly below seasonal norms, with maximum temperatures hovering around 21-24°C and minimum temperatures plummeting to 4-6°C, representing a depression of approximately 3.5 to 5.5°C below normal for the season. The National Capital Region, including Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad, is experiencing unusually harsh weather requiring residents to adopt appropriate cold-weather precautions. Dense morning fog and mist are prevalent throughout the region, reducing visibility significantly and affecting transportation across Delhi NCR.

The IMD has advised residents to exercise caution during early morning and evening hours when temperatures reach their lowest points. North-westerly winds are blowing at 10-15 km per hour, further intensifying the cold wave effect across Delhi NCR. The forecast indicates minimal relief with slight temperature increases expected from December 6 onwards.

Severe Air Quality Crisis in Delhi NCR

Air quality in Delhi NCR remains in the severe category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 233-234, representing dangerous pollution levels threatening public health. PM2.5 concentrations measure 157-158 µg/m³, while PM10 levels reach 208-209 µg/m³, both significantly exceeding safe limits prescribed by air quality standards. The severe air quality persists despite recent rainfall, indicating stubborn pollution issues affecting Delhi NCR residents.

Health authorities recommend that vulnerable populations, including children, elderly individuals, and those with respiratory conditions, remain indoors as much as possible. Air purifiers and N95 masks are strongly recommended for outdoor activities in Delhi NCR. The combination of cold waves and severe air pollution creates particularly challenging conditions for residents, necessitating comprehensive health precautions and lifestyle adjustments throughout the region.

Weather Forecast and Precautions

The IMD weather forecast predicts continuation of cold wave conditions throughout December 5 with dense morning fog persisting until December 11, particularly during early morning hours. From December 6, maximum temperatures are expected to rise by approximately 3-4°C, providing marginal relief. Minimum temperatures will remain below normal but show gradual improvement in subsequent days.

Residents are advised to dress warmly in multiple layers and limit outdoor exposure during extreme cold hours. Adequate heating arrangements should be maintained in homes and offices. Visibility-related driving hazards necessitate careful navigation across Delhi NCR roads during fog conditions.

