Six Bangladeshi Peacekeepers Killed In Terror Attack At UN Base In Sudan

Eight others injured as militants target UN mission site; Bangladesh Army confirms casualties

Bangladeshi peacekeepers killed, Sudan Abyei attack, UN base terrorist attack
The attack took place at a United Nations installation in Abyei, a disputed area between Sudan and South Sudan. Photo: File photo; Representative image
  • Six Bangladeshi soldiers with a UN peacekeeping mission were killed in a terrorist attack in Sudan’s Abyei region.

  • The Bangladesh Army said eight other personnel were injured, with fighting still ongoing in the area.

  • Bangladesh has over 6,000 personnel deployed in UN peacekeeping missions, including in Sudan.

Six Bangladeshi military personnel serving with a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Sudan were killed and eight others injured in a terrorist attack on a UN base in the Abyei region, the Bangladesh Army said on Saturday, according to PTI.

The attack took place at a United Nations installation in Abyei, a disputed area between Sudan and South Sudan. Confirming the incident in Dhaka, a military spokesman said: “Six of our personnel in the mission were killed and eight others injured when terrorists attacked a UN base in Sudan's Abyei region.”

According to PTI, the defence ministry’s Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) directorate said in an initial statement that fighting in the area was continuing, indicating a volatile security situation around the base.

Bangladesh remains one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping operations. Officials said that more than 6,000 Bangladeshi personnel from the army, navy, air force and police are currently deployed on UN missions, particularly in conflict-affected or war-ravaged African countries, including Sudan, PTI reported.

The attack comes amid ongoing challenges faced by the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). The UN recently renewed the mission’s mandate, but reports have indicated that it continues to operate in an increasingly complex and unstable environment, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

