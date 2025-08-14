Mohammed Taha Smashes Back-To-Back Centuries in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Igniting IPL 2026 Hopes

Mohammed Taha scores consecutive centuries in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025
The uncapped batter earns 'Player of the Match' awards for both innings
His performance enhances prospects for IPL 2026 selection
Taha becomes only the fourth player in tournament history with multiple centuries
His cricketing journey includes representing Karnataka and the Hubli Tigers
Uncapped Indian cricketer Mohammed Taha demonstrated exceptional form, smashing consecutive centuries for Hubli Tigers in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025. This stellar performance, earning him 'Player of the Match' awards for both innings, significantly strengthens his chances for an Indian Premier League (IPL) selection.
Taha achieved a rare distinction by scoring centuries in consecutive matches for Hubli Tigers. On August 12, 2025, he blasted 101 runs off just 51 balls against Shivamogga Lions, becoming the first player to register a century in this edition. The following day, he scored 101 off 54 balls in a dramatic, match-winning effort against Bengaluru Blasters.
Who Is Mohammed Taha?
Mohammed Taha, a right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler, hails from Bangalore, Karnataka. The 31-year-old has predominantly played for his home state, Karnataka, and represents the Hubli Tigers franchise in regional T20 leagues.
Known for his 'aggressive stroke play', he consistently makes valuable contributions to his teams. Despite his extensive domestic career within Karnataka's cricket circuit, Taha remains uncapped at the national (India international) level. He has built a reputation for big-hitting in high-stakes matches.
He was born on November 2, 1993, and took up cricket at the age of 16. He is a B.Com graduate from Jain University.
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025: Historic Importance
In the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025, Mohammed Taha's consecutive centuries helped Hubli Tigers secure crucial opening victories for the season, and he earned Player of the Match awards for both spectacular innings.
Organised annually by the Karnataka State Cricket Association, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 is one of the premier regional T20 cricket tournaments in India. Earlier, it was known as the Karnataka Premier League.
This competition effectively showcases top domestic talent from Karnataka, providing a vital stage for local players to gain exposure and attract attention from scouts for national and Indian Premier League (IPL) selection.
Historically, strong performances here have propelled several players, including Taha, into the spotlight. Hubli Tigers, Taha’s team, boasts a strong legacy in the tournament, frequently reaching the latter stages and valuing a blend of youth and experience.
Scoring centuries in T20 cricket remains exceptionally rare because of the format’s shortened 20-over limit, making Taha’s back-to-back hundreds particularly noteworthy.
Mohammed Taha's IPL Aspirations And Career Trajectory
Taha's powerful batting under pressure, alongside his capability to both anchor and accelerate an innings, has led commentators and local cricket experts to predict his likely selection at the IPL 2026 auction.
Multiple IPL franchises – particularly those seeking experienced, uncapped Indian batters – are reportedly monitoring his performance closely. Taha first emerged as the highest scorer for Hubli Tigers in the 2016 Karnataka Premier League, amassing 358 runs that season.
Reports also claimed that Taha had bowled to cricket superstars ike Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, etc. during the IPL 2021 net sessions for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
His domestic success continued over the years, marked by consistent appearances for Karnataka and Hubli. He has established himself as a reliable and high-impact T20 batter. His recent performances will likely serve as a potential turning point in his career trajectory.