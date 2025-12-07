Chinnaswamy Stadium Cleared To Host IPL Matches: DK Shivakumar Gives Green Light

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar clears the air over hosting IPL matches in Chinnaswamy Stadium in future. There were reports of RCB's future matches to be shifted to some other stadium after a stampede outside the stadium took lives of 11 people and left 56 injured on June 4

M Chinnaswamy Stadium is RCBs home venue
Chinnaswamy Stadium will Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka - DK Shivakumar clears that Chinnaswamy Stadium will continue to host future IPL matches. Photo: File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chinnaswamy Stadium cleared to host IPL matches

  • Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka - DK Shivakumar himself gives the green light

  • Reports around shifting RCB's home venue were doing the rounds following the tragic stampede on June last year

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday announced that Chinnaswamy Stadium will continue to host future IPL matches.

The announcement comes amid doubts over hosting the event in Karnataka following the June 4 stampede at the stadium, which occurred when a large crowd had gathered to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s victory in IPL 2025.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) presidential elections, Shivakumar said a new large stadium will also be constructed in the future.

"I’m a cricket lover. We will ensure that the accident in Karnataka does not happen again and hold cricket events at Chinnaswamy Stadium in a manner that upholds the honour of Bengaluru," the deputy chief minister said.

He added that the KSCA will operate the stadium within the framework of the law, with proper crowd management measures in place.

Shivakumar emphasised, "We will not shift the IPL elsewhere and will continue to hold it here at Chinnaswamy Stadium. This is the pride of Bengaluru and Karnataka, which we will retain." When asked about women’s matches, he said the government will ensure opportunities for them as well.

