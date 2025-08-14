Cincinnati Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Luca Nardi Into Quarter-Finals

Carlos Alcaraz roared into the Cincinnati Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, defeating Luca Nardi 6-1 6-4 in an emphatic display. The Spaniard now faces ninth seed Andrey Rublev in the next round.
The world number two quickly took control, claiming 13 of the opening 14 points and racing through the first set in just 27 minutes, a swift response to a delayed start caused by rain earlier in the day.
In the second set, Alcaraz faced early adversity, falling behind 2-4, with the world number 98 resurgent as he looked to level the scoring.
The Italian’s comeback was short-lived, with the Wimbledon runner-up reeling off four consecutive games, clinching the match after just 80 minutes.
The pivotal moment came at 4-4, when Alcaraz won an eight-deuce marathon game; Nardi’s consecutive double faults handed the Spaniard a crucial break, allowing him to serve out the victory.
Elsewhere, Taylor Fritz, the man Alcaraz overcame in the Wimbledon semi-finals, shockingly crashed out against Terence Atmane, losing 2-1 despite claiming the first set.
Ranked 136th in the world, the Frenchman hit back in the second and third sets to win 7-5 6-3.
Alcaraz and Atmane join Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals, after the Italian beat Adrian Mannarino in straight sets to progress.
Reflecting on his form, Alcaraz shared, “I think this match was the best so far for me in this tournament.
“At the beginning of the tournament, I just really wanted to get better every day, after every practice and every match. I think I’m doing it, which I’m really proud about. I’m just really happy with the way I felt the ball today and the way that I moved.”
Data Debrief: Alcaraz out in front
Alcaraz reached an 18th career quarter-final at an ATP Masters 1000 event. Alcaraz (18) has currently reached the most of any player born since 2000, with Jannik Sinner (16) next-best.
Following the format’s introduction in 1990, the reigning French Open champion became the third player under 23 to claim 14 consecutive ATP Masters 1000 match wins, after Pete Sampras and Rafael Nadal.
Alcaraz registered his 51st win of 2025, the most of any Men’s or Women’s singles player, with Aryna Sabalenka on 50 following her victory over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.