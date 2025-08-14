Rishabh Pant Turns Chef, Shows Pizza Baking Skills In Viral Video Amid Injury Layoff – WATCH

Despite having a broken foot suffered during the Old Trafford Test match against England, Rishabh Pant turned into a pizzaiolo in a social media post

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rishabh Pant instagram pizza baking video
Rishabh Pant showing off his pizza baking skills. | Photo: Instagram/rishabpant
  • Rishabh Pant shared a viral Instagram video of himself baking a pizza bianco with basil, truffle, and parmesan

  • The India wicketkeeper is recovering from a foot fracture sustained in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

  • Pant’s playful performance, complete with a mock accent, delighted fans despite his visible limp caused by the injury

Rishabh Pant, known for his fiery attitude on the field, swapped his cricket whites for an apron this week in a viral video that has won the hearts of cricket fans. The wicketkeeper is undergoing a six-week recovery period following a foot fracture during the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Old Trafford.

Amid the recovery phase, Pant took to Instagram to share a now-viral video in which the cricketer is shown donning the chef’s hat and baking a pizza from scratch. Pant shaped the dough and then assembled the pizza bianco with basil, truffle, and parmesan.

“That’s the only thing I can do with a broken foot right now… bake pizza,” Pant joked in the video, which has earned almost 500k views in 24 hours. “My mother must be thinking, ‘He never cooks at home, and here he is making pizza.’”

Aside from showcasing his pizza-making skills, the video also showed Rishabh adopt a hilarious accent, saying one-liners like, “It’s very hot in here, boys”. However, the effect of the injury sustained during the match against England was evident, as Pant was seen hobbling even in the video.

The injury was sustained while attempting to play a reverse sweep during the fourth India vs England Test match at Old Trafford, which resulted in him being hauled off the pitch on a golf cart. Despite the setback, Pant returned to complete his innings, but was eventually ruled out of the fifth Test at The Oval.

Published At:
