India Vs England, 5th Test: Who Won Yesterday's IND Vs ENG Match At The Oval?

In a final hour packed with tension and emotion, India edged past England by six runs at The Oval, their narrowest Test win by runs. It was a match that see-sawed right until the end, and fittingly, it was Mohammed Siraj who sealed it

PTI
India Vs England, 5th Test: Who Won Yesterdays IND Vs ENG Match At The Oval?
India vs England 5th Test Day 5: Mohammed Siraj celebrating his win. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
- India beat England by 6 runs in the 5th Test to draw the series 2-2, with Siraj taking 5 wickets and 23 overall.

- England, chasing 374, were bowled out for 367 after being 339/6 overnight.

India pulled off an incredible six-run victory over England in the seesawing fifth and final Test here on Monday to secure a creditable 2-2 draw in a blockbuster five-match series which ebbed and flowed over weeks of slugfest between the two cricketing powerhouses.

The tireless Mohammed Siraj (5/104) emerged as the team's biggest hero with one of his finest bowling efforts. He finished the series with 23 wickets, the highest across both teams.

Set a record target of 374, England were placed at 339 for six when bad light and rain forced an early stumps on the fourth evening.

India picked up the remaining four wickets in quick time, as England's second innings ended at 367 in 85.1 overs.

Siraj and Prasidh Krishna (4/126) sizzled with the ball when their team needed them the most.

Siraj was elated after a big-hearted effort. "I always believe in myself, that I can pull off a win from any situation," he told the broadcaster.

Down with a shoulder injury and his left-arm in a sling, Chris Woakes came at number 11 and battled tremendous pain while he was in the middle.

England won the opener by five wickets at Leeds, but India came back strongly with their crushing 336-run victory in the second match at Birmingham, before the hosts regained their series lead by edging out the Shubman Gill-led visitors by 22 runs at Lord's.

India produced a remarkable fifth day batting display to share honours in the fourth game at Manchester.

Then came the memorable comeback by the tourists after Root and Brook had hit what looked to be series-clinching centuries, setting up a tantalising final day's play with three wickets on the fourth evening.

Brief scores:

India: 224 and 396

England: 247 and 367 all out in 85.1 overs (Joe Root 105, Harry Brook 111, Ben Duckett 54; Prasidh Krishna 4/126, Mohammed Siraj 5/104)).

Published At:
