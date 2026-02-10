England Vs West Indies Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Look To Overcome Nepal Scare Against WI

England vs West Indies Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Former champions England and West Indies meet in a crucial Group C clash at Wankhede, with both sides eyeing momentum and a third world title

England vs West Indies Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Wankhede Stadium
England players celebrate after wining against Nepal during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • England survived scare against Nepal, relying on Sam Curran to secure a narrow four-run win

  • West Indies boast the best Net Run Rate in Group C after a dominant win over Scotland

  • They were powered by Shimron Hetmyer’s 64 and Romario Shepherd’s five-wicket haul

Given a scare by lower-ranked Nepal in the lung-opener itself, England would eye a more assured performance when they take on the West Indies in an evenly-matched and crucial Group C clash of the T20 World Cup, here on Wednesday.

Both the teams have won the competition twice in the past and are chasing a third title win like tournament co-hosts and defending champions India. The challenge would be to remain at their best on the given day as margins can be dangerously thin in T20 cricket.

It was something which England experienced when they took on a team several rungs below them but one that gave them a tough challenge on the field.

Nepal's four-run defeat, or a narrow win which England emerged with in their opening match here a few nights ago, was a challenge the former champions overcame by a very close margin. But it certainly will keep the Harry Brook-led side on its toes going forward.

Sam Curran was the hero of the game for England, who had put on an at-par total of 184/7. He was relentless in his line and length in the final over to defend 10 runs and help his side escape unscathed in a contest which Nepal had threatened to run away with.

All in all, England would feel their batting department did a better job than their bowlers collectively.

Adil Rashid went wicketless after a long time and Jofra Archer, who has almost all the requisite skills for the format, was picked apart as Nepal exposed the shortcomings in this England bowling attack.

But Brook and the young Jacob Bethell hit half-centuries and the other batters also looked in rhythm, even if they could not push on after making starts.

England would also be keen to improve their standing in Group C as despite a win, they are placed third with a Net Run Rate of 0.200 while Scotland are placed second with two points and NRR of 0.950.

The West Indies, who have two points, have the best NRR of 1.750.

However, the West Indies will also know that there is very little room for a slip-up especially at a venue where the pitch has had something for the bowlers in the first two matches.

Both India and England had to show application with the bat, while the shorter boundary limits here at the Wankhede Stadium did not exactly come into play until Nepal batted, for what was the fourth innings on the same surface where India and USA played earlier.

The West Indies rode on a brisk 64 from Shimron Hetmyer and a superb five-for from Romario Shepherd to thwart any challenge that Scotland could come up with for an all-round successful outing.

But the mercurial Caribbeans, who lost a T20I series 1-2 against Nepal last September, had also been blanked 0-3 by England in their last meeting which will keep the side under the pump heading into this clash.

Teams:

England: Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Bandon (wk), Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c&wk), Johnson Charles (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

Match starts at 7:00pm IST.

Published At:
