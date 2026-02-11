England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Jamie Overton Sends Shimron Hetmeyer Back WI A Third Jolt

ENG Vs WI LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Chase-Hetmeyer On Fire!
West Indies lost two wickets early but since then Shimron Hetmeyer and Roston Chase have done well to make sure that they make good use of the powerplay on a batting wicket. They smashed Will Jacks for 4 fours and a six in the 5th over to take 19 runs off the over.
WI 52/2 (5)
ENG Vs WI LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: West Indies Innings Underway!
West Indies started well on what looks like a belter of a wicket courtesy to a boundary of wide ball but Jofra Archer came back well and got the priced wicket of skipper Shai Hope, who got dismissed for a duck in this important game. Shimron Hetmeyer joins King on the crease.
WI 8/1 (1)
ENG Vs WI LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Playing XIs
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
ENG Vs WI LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Toss Update!
England have won the toss and elect to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium.
ENG Vs WI LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Group C Standing
West Indies are at the top spot in Group C after winning their first match against Scotland by 35 runs, while England are at the 3rd spot as they just scrape past Nepal by 4 runs in their first fixture.
