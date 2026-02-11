England Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Adil Rashid Redeems Himself After Nepal Hammering With Record Spell

Adil Rashid rebounds from Nepal setback with 2/16 vs West Indies, becomes first England spinner to 400 T20 wickets and sets a new World Cup mark

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
England Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Adil Rashid Redeems Himself
Adil Rashid in action | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Adil Rashid bounced back from an expensive outing against Nepal with a tight 2/16 versus West Indies

  • The spell made him the first England spinner to reach 400 T20 wickets

  • He now owns England’s record for most T20 World Cup wickets (33)

Shaken by Nepal, but in his element against the West Indies. This is Adil Rashid's story so far in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. A couple of days after being taken to the cleaners by the Nepalese batters at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, he returned to the venue and redeemed himself with a miserly spell of spin bowling.

In a clash of two-time champions on Wednesday (February 11, 2026), England restricted the Windies to 196/6 with Rashid claiming a couple of wickets for 16 runs. His scalps, trapping Roston Chase in front for LBW and Rovman Powell caught by Jamie Overton, indeed provided a sharp contrast to the high-scoring nature of the match.

Of the six bowlers used by England, Rashid was the only one with an economy rate under eight an over -- a reversal of fortune for the experienced leg-spinner from Yorkshire, considering he had leaked 14 an over in their opener against Nepal, and without success.

England did manage to pull off a four-run win against the Associate side, but the 2010 and 2022 winners were certainly alarmed. And the form of their lone specialist spinner became a talking point.

"Not many teams take Adil Rashid down the way they did," conceded England captain Harry Brook after the win. "And I thought that they played against him outstandingly."

Related Content
Related Content

That, however, is a distant past. By registering figures of 2/16 against the West Indies, Adil Rashid has become the first England spinner to claim 400 wickets in T20 cricket, achieving the feat in his 358th match. He trails pacer Chris Jordan, who has 446 wickets in 431 outings.

Also, the 37-year-old now holds the England record for the most T20 World Cup wickets with 33. Of these, 10 were against the West Indies -- joint-second most by a bowler against an opposition in the tournament's history, only behind Sri Lankan Ajantha Mendis' 13, against the Windies.

Meanwhile, the England team failed to chase the 196-run target after a brilliant bowling performance by the Caribbeans, especially the spinners, restricting the Three Lions on just 166 runs and winning the match by 30 runs to register their second straight win of the tournament.

England will head to Kolkata for their third group stage match against Scotland on Saturday, then a fixture against Italy, the following Monday, both at Eden Gardens.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs West Indies Highlights, T20 World Cup: Sherfane Rutherford And Gudakesh Motie Guide WI To 30-Run Win Over ENG

  2. Australia Vs Ireland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Ellis And Zampa Power Depleted AUS Side To 67-Run Win Over IRE

  3. Super Over Bonanza At T20 World Cup: Revisiting All Instances Of Tied Matches In Tournament's History

  4. Steve Smith Called Up As Cover In Australia’s World Cup Squad As Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of Ireland Opener

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assam CM Sarma's Deleted Video Row: How Polarisation Became Part of BJP's Election Playbook

  2. Hemant Soren’s Strategic Silence On Sarna Religion And Hindutva

  3. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  4. Ghooskhor Pandat Row: The Curious Case Of CBFC And Caste

  5. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Over Half Of Bangladesh Polling Centres Marked ‘Risky’

  2. Khanna Names Six Men Who Were Redacted From Epstein Files

  3. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  4. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  5. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

Latest Stories

  1. Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'

  2. Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Enterprises Criminal Defamation Case

  3. Bomb Threats Hit 16 Private Schools In Mohali, All Evacuated And Searched

  4. Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Working On Scripts Of 3 Idiots Sequel And Munna Bhai 3

  5. Pakistan Vs Germany Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: GER Clinch Commanding 5–2 Win Over PAK In Hobart

  6. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  7. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  8. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder