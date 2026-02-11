England Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Adil Rashid Redeems Himself After Nepal Hammering With Record Spell

Adil Rashid bounced back from an expensive outing against Nepal with a tight 2/16 versus West Indies
The spell made him the first England spinner to reach 400 T20 wickets
He now owns England’s record for most T20 World Cup wickets (33)
Shaken by Nepal, but in his element against the West Indies. This is Adil Rashid's story so far in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. A couple of days after being taken to the cleaners by the Nepalese batters at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, he returned to the venue and redeemed himself with a miserly spell of spin bowling.
In a clash of two-time champions on Wednesday (February 11, 2026), England restricted the Windies to 196/6 with Rashid claiming a couple of wickets for 16 runs. His scalps, trapping Roston Chase in front for LBW and Rovman Powell caught by Jamie Overton, indeed provided a sharp contrast to the high-scoring nature of the match.
Of the six bowlers used by England, Rashid was the only one with an economy rate under eight an over -- a reversal of fortune for the experienced leg-spinner from Yorkshire, considering he had leaked 14 an over in their opener against Nepal, and without success.
England did manage to pull off a four-run win against the Associate side, but the 2010 and 2022 winners were certainly alarmed. And the form of their lone specialist spinner became a talking point.
"Not many teams take Adil Rashid down the way they did," conceded England captain Harry Brook after the win. "And I thought that they played against him outstandingly."
That, however, is a distant past. By registering figures of 2/16 against the West Indies, Adil Rashid has become the first England spinner to claim 400 wickets in T20 cricket, achieving the feat in his 358th match. He trails pacer Chris Jordan, who has 446 wickets in 431 outings.
Also, the 37-year-old now holds the England record for the most T20 World Cup wickets with 33. Of these, 10 were against the West Indies -- joint-second most by a bowler against an opposition in the tournament's history, only behind Sri Lankan Ajantha Mendis' 13, against the Windies.
Meanwhile, the England team failed to chase the 196-run target after a brilliant bowling performance by the Caribbeans, especially the spinners, restricting the Three Lions on just 166 runs and winning the match by 30 runs to register their second straight win of the tournament.
England will head to Kolkata for their third group stage match against Scotland on Saturday, then a fixture against Italy, the following Monday, both at Eden Gardens.