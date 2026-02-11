England Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First At Wankhede

West Indies are the top spot in Group D
England won their last match against Nepal by 4 runs
England will be up against West Indies in their 2nd T20 World Cup fixture at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 11, 2026.
Both teams had a winning start to the tournament and would look to consolidate on that winning in Mumbai. England looked a bit patchy against Nepal in the first match; they still managed to win it, but would look to make amends in the bowling department against a power-packed West Indies batting line-up.
West Indies, on the other hand, also did well against Afghanistan to win the match convincingly by 35 runs. They fared well in all the departments against Scotland but their bowling missed that sting which you need to win an ICC tournament. However, if their batting keeps on firing like they are known for, then they can still go all the way.
England Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
England have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
England Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
England Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Steaming Details
The match 15 between England and West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Hotstar app. The toss will take play at 6:30 PM IST, while the action starts at 7:00.