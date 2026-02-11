England Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First At Wankhede

ENG Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: England won the toss against West Indies and have elected to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium on February 11, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Wankhede Stadium
England players celebrate after wining against Nepal during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Summary
Summary of this article

  • West Indies are the top spot in Group D

  • England won their last match against Nepal by 4 runs

  • England have won the toss and elected to bowl first

England will be up against West Indies in their 2nd T20 World Cup fixture at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 11, 2026.

Both teams had a winning start to the tournament and would look to consolidate on that winning in Mumbai. England looked a bit patchy against Nepal in the first match; they still managed to win it, but would look to make amends in the bowling department against a power-packed West Indies batting line-up.

West Indies, on the other hand, also did well against Afghanistan to win the match convincingly by 35 runs. They fared well in all the departments against Scotland but their bowling missed that sting which you need to win an ICC tournament. However, if their batting keeps on firing like they are known for, then they can still go all the way.

Check out the live score and updates of the match here.

England Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

England have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

England Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

England Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Steaming Details

The match 15 between England and West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Hotstar app. The toss will take play at 6:30 PM IST, while the action starts at 7:00.

