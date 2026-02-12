West Indies Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's WI V ENG Match?

West Indies vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sherfane Rutherford's unbeaten 76 and Gudakesh Motie's 3/32 guided West Indies to a 30-run victory over England in a Group C clash at Wankhede Stadium

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Indies vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match 15 who won yesterday WI vs ENG
West Indies' Gudakesh Motie, second from left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Jacob Bethell during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sherfane Rutherford smashed 76 off 42 balls as West Indies surged from 79/4 to 196/6

  • Gudakesh Motie (3/32) led a spin attack to bowl England out for 166 despite Sam Curran’s unbeaten 43

  • England slipped from 67/1 to 93/4 as Motie and Roston Chase applied pressure

Sherfane Rutherford (76 not out) and Gudakesh Motie (3/32) thwarted England's charge twice to help West Indies win their key Group C match of the T20 World Cup by 30 runs here on Wednesday.

Rutherford displayed the Caribbean flair with his stroke-play to make a 42-ball 76 not out with five sixes and two fours, enthralling a 21,300-strong Wankhede Stadium crowd, while the West Indies spinners led by Motie utilised the grip off the surface perfectly to deny England in the chase.

Set a target of 197, England, who had none of their batters converting starts, rolled over for 166 in 19 overs, with Sam Curran topping the scorecard with 43 not out.

Phil Salt (30 off 14 balls; 4 fours, 2 sixes) and England were off the blocks quickly when the right-handed tore into Jason Holder, collecting 24 runs off the second over to put the side on top. Anything short was hammered into the stands while Salt mostly met the ball with the middle of the bat.

Holder's medium pace, like Curran's earlier in the first half, failed to make any impression on the batters and it was against the run of play when England lost their first wicket.

Related Content
Related Content

Going for one shot too many, Salt was cramped for room when he danced down, playing it straight to Rutherford at cover off Romario Shepherd.

Even as the powerplay belonged to England who had raced to 67/1, there was another soft dismissal in the form of Jos Buttler (21).

Roston Chase was forced to come around the wicket after being hit for a six, but Buttler smacked this one straight to Powell at long-on.

Motie then rocked England twice in quick succession with some brilliant display of spin bowling.

Using the grip off the surface, he first had Tom Banton (2) caught at cover beating him with turn, and then skidded one through an in-form Jacob Bethell's (33) defence with his chinaman delivery, reducing England to 93/4 at the halfway mark.

England kept picking the odd boundaries but West Indies' spinners kept chipping away.

Motie then dealt a body blow with a soft dismissal of skipper Harry Brook (17) who was beaten by the turn and the left-arm spinner took a sharp diving return catch, while Chase pinned Will Jacks (2) leg-before to leave England reeling at 135/6 after 15 overs.

England couldn't avert losing another wicket to spin, as on the final ball of Akeal Hosein's (1/32) last over, Jamie Overton (5) walked back after Powell executed a perfect bunny-hop catch at long-on.

Earlier, Rutherford (76 not out) led the way with a blistering half-century as the West Indies recovered well from an ordinary start to post a formidable 196/6.

Rutherford resurrected a faltering innings for the Caribbean side that had crawled to an ordinary 79 for four halfway through on what remained a true batting wicket.

As many as 117 runs came in the final 10 overs as Rutherford put on 51 runs for the fifth wicket with Powell (14), and added another 61 runs off only 32 balls for the sixth with Holder (33 off 17 balls; 1x4s, 4x6s).

While Rutherford was the top-scorer, the Caribbean side was also well served by Test skipper Chase (34) at No. 4 when they were going through a lull, and towards the end, by Holder's hit three sixes in an over from Sam Curran.

Holder used the long handle to good effect and took some pressure off Rutherford, who was given a lifeline by Adil Rashid (2/16) in the 18th over of the innings.

To his credit, Rashid bounced back strongly after being hammered around the park by Nepal in the last game. He bowled four measly overs in stand-alone spells while generated sharp turn which kept the batters guessing, and accounted for Chase with a wrong'un as well as Powell.

The West Indies had made a poor start slipping to 8/2 even as Jofra Archer (1/48) struggled for control in his first over.

Skipper Shai Hope smashed it straight to Banton at cover point off Archer and Curran (1/36) had Brandon King caught by the sweeper cover in the next.

Chase tried to turn around the fortunes for his side when he smashed three consecutive fours off Jacks in the fifth over and Shimron Hetmyer hit a six.

But West Indies' innings struggled for momentum at the beginning.

Jamie Overton (2/33) outsmarted the in-form Hetmyer (23) with a few fuller deliveries followed by one slow and short ball.

Hetmyer looked hurried as the ball took the top edge and flew to the short fine-leg, where Curran completed an easy catch.

Before he fell, the left-handed No. 3 had hit a couple of sixes and fours each, including one against Curran's talked-about 'Moon Ball'.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Injured By Jasprit Bumrah Yorker, Sanju Smason To Cover For Abhishek Sharma

  2. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: No Associate Team In Triple-Header; Ashwin Backs Tariq's Action

  3. India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play In Delhi?

  4. Zero Versus Two: Gerhard Erasmus Questions Variance In Night Training Slots Ahead Of India Face-Off

  5. How Many Double Super Overs Do You Remember?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Akhilesh Says UP Budget Not Pro-People, Flags Low Expenditure

  2. BJP Walks Out of J&K Assembly, Seeks Omar Abdullah’s Apology

  3. Equity On Trial: When Accountability Is Called Persecution

  4. Standing For ‘Vande Mataram’ A Must Now, For BJP Govt,  It Comes Before National Anthem

  5. Day In Pics: February 11, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. After Gen-Z Uprisings, Bangladesh & Nepal Take Contrasting Trajectories To Democracy

  2. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Parliamentary Elections Amid Heavy Security And Reforms Referendum

  3. Outlook Explainer: All You Want To Know About Bangladesh’s High-Stakes 2026 Elections

  4. President Petro Claims Assassination Plot After Helicopter Landing Aborted In Colombia

  5. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

Latest Stories

  1. Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'

  2. Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Enterprises Criminal Defamation Case

  3. Bomb Threats Hit 16 Private Schools In Mohali, All Evacuated And Searched

  4. Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Working On Scripts Of 3 Idiots Sequel And Munna Bhai 3

  5. Pakistan Vs Germany Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: GER Clinch Commanding 5–2 Win Over PAK In Hobart

  6. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  7. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  8. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder