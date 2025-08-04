IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Shines Brightest As India Clinch Nail-Biter At The Oval

Siraj takes 5/104 to lead India’s dramatic Oval win
India clinch six-run victory - their narrowest in Test history
Siraj named leading wicket-taker of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2024
England collapse from 339/6 to 367 all out on tense final morning
Mohammed Siraj spearheaded India's dramatic victory over England in the fifth Test at The Oval, London. He finished with fourth innings figures of 5/104, including a crucial final morning spell where he claimed three wickets for nine runs, swiftly dismantling England's lower order.
His efforts saw India clinch a six-run win, marking their narrowest victory margin by runs in Test cricket to date. Siraj's final wicket, a clean bowl of Gus Atkinson, sparked euphoric celebrations and earned him the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 series' leading bowler.
England began the final day needing 35 runs with four wickets remaining, seemingly poised to chase their 374-run target. Harry Brook's 111 and Joe Root's 105 had contributed significantly.
However, Siraj's incisive bowling turned the tide when he removed Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, and Gus Atkinson in quick succession. India's victory unfolded in a tense period lasting just 53 balls.
Siraj and Prasidh Krishna combined their efforts; Krishna took four wickets. They dashed England's hopes despite Chris Woakes defying a dislocated shoulder to bat valiantly, though his effort ultimately yielded no result.
Mohammed Siraj's Overseas Exploits
This performance at The Oval joins an impressive list of Mohammed Siraj's achievements in overseas Tests. He consistently performs in high-pressure fourth-innings situations.
This performance at The Oval (9/190) joins an impressive list of Mohammed Siraj's achievements in overseas Tests. He consistently performs in high-pressure fourth-innings situations.
His other notable overseas contributions, in India's winning cause, include: five wickets against Australia at the MCG (2020) - won by eight wickets, six wickets against Australia at Gabba (2021) - won by three wickets, eight wickets against England at Lord's (2021) - won b 151 runs, seven wickets against South Africa in Cape Town (2024) - won by seven wickets, five wickets against Australia in Perth (2024) - won by 295 runs, and seven wickets against England in Birmingham (2025) - won by 336 runs.
India Vs England Share Honours
This victory concluded a fiercely contested Test series, leaving the teams tied 2-2. The gripping fifth Test and individual heroics will be remembered as defining moments in India vs England encounters, underscoring Siraj's impact on the international stage.
The Oval Test saw India score 224 and 396 in their two innings, while England replied with 247 and 367. The final wickets fell rapidly on the last morning, with England slumping from 339/6 to all out in 85.1 overs.
Siraj's five-wicket haul complemented Prasidh Krishna's four wickets; noteworthy resistance from Brook and Root could not overcome India's steadfast pace attack. The victory solidified Siraj's standing as the bowler with the most wickets in this series and highlighted his vital role in India's overseas successes.