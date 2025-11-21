AUS Vs ENG 1st Test: Mitchell Starc Bags 100 Ashes Wickets, Rips Through England’s Top Order

Mitchell Starc ripped through England early, reaching his 100th Ashes wicket by dismissing Joe Root for a duck
England won the toss and opted to bat first, but their top order was devastated by Australia’s early pace burst
Starc now has a chance to surpass Wasim Akram for the most Test wickets by a left-arm fast bowler
Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc ripped through England early in Perth, grabbing three wickets in a fiery opening burst and storming his way to his 100th Ashes scalp.
The left-armer was primed for 100th wicket and came out breathing fire under the morning sun, using the bounce and carry on offer to rip through England’s top order before they could even settle.
Starc struck in his first over to remove Zak Crawley, drawing the opener into a loose drive that flew straight to the cordon. The pressure only intensified as Ollie Pope lasted just a handful of deliveries before an inswinger beat him on the inside edge and clattered into the stumps.
Joe Root, England’s stabiliser so often, became Starc’s historic wicket, his 100th in the Ashes, falling to a trademark full ball that seamed late and trapped him in front.
England looked rattled at 28 for 3, the top order dismantled and the tempo of the Test seized entirely by Australia. Starc, backed by a hostile crowd and a pitch full of life, kept bending the ball both ways and forcing England into survival mode.
With the landmark behind him and a dream start secured, Starc handed Australia the perfect platform in the opening session. England now face a long climb back after being ripped open by a bowler who knows exactly how to seize an Ashes moment.
Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025-26: Playing XIs
Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland
England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
Ashes 2025-26: Live Streaming
The Australia vs England Ashes 1st Test is being televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming is available on the Jio Hotstar app.