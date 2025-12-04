Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Root Scores Maiden Ton Down Under After Starc's Day 1 Masterclass

Joe Root stays not out on 135 as England end day one at 325 for 9
Jofra reaches Test career-best of 32 runs from just 26 balls
Mitchell Starc returns stunning figures of 6/71 at the Gabba
Joe Root scored his first Ashes century in Australia as England finished day one of the second Test 325-9.
Root’s unbeaten 135 was crucial for the tourists, who were on the receiving end of another bowling masterclass from Mitchell Starc (6-71) at the Gabba in Brisbane.
Ben Stokes won the toss and put his side in to bat, but it was a nightmare start as Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope were both dismissed for ducks by Starc in the opening three overs.
Zak Crawley (76), who failed to score a single run in the first Test, then put together a 117-run partnership with Root to get England back on track before falling to Michael Neser (1-43).
Harry Brook (31) was removed by Starc before Stokes (19) was run out, while Jamie Smith became the third English batter to be sent back for nought.
Will Jacks (19), Gus Atkinson (four) and Brydon Carse (0) fell in quick succession as England went from 210-4 to 264-9.
Yet England rediscovered their mettle, with Jofra Archer putting on a clinic with some stunning shots as he reached a Test career-best of 32 from just 26 balls by stumps.
Data Debrief: Relief for Root, Starc shines under the lights again
After scoring nine half-centuries in Australia, Root finally plundered his first ton in his 30th innings Down Under.
And though England will be pleased with how the day ended, it could have been much better if not for another stellar display from Starc, who has now taken 88 wickets in 15 day-night Tests, including six five-wicket hauls.
Starc is now the left-arm pacer with the most wickets in Test history (418), surpassing Wasim Akram’s 414, while he is also the fourth bowler to take 250+ wickets in the longest format on Australian soil.