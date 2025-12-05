Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Root's First Ton In Oz Offsets Starc's Six-Fer On Day 1
Joe Root struck a long-awaited first century in Australia to give England the honours on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test despite Mitchell Starc’s six wickets. Starc removed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope to have England reeling at 5 for 2 in the third over in Brisbane on Thursday (December 4). That’s when Root went to the crease and set about restoring the England innings, and confidence, following the series-opening eight-wicket loss in Perth. His unbeaten 135 led England to 325 for 9 at stumps, with No. 11 Jofra Archer at a career-best 32 in an unbroken 61-run last-wicket stand.
