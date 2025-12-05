Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Root's First Ton In Oz Offsets Starc's Six-Fer On Day 1

Joe Root struck a long-awaited first century in Australia to give England the honours on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test despite Mitchell Starc’s six wickets. Starc removed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope to have England reeling at 5 for 2 in the third over in Brisbane on Thursday (December 4). That’s when Root went to the crease and set about restoring the England innings, and confidence, following the series-opening eight-wicket loss in Perth. His unbeaten 135 led England to 325 for 9 at stumps, with No. 11 Jofra Archer at a career-best 32 in an unbroken 61-run last-wicket stand.

England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Joe Root
England's Joe Root celebrates his century during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
1/9
Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 1
A moments silence is held for former England player Robin Smith who passed away earlier in the week on day one of the second NRMA Insurance Ashes Series in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo: Robbie Stephenson/PA via AP
2/9
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Mitchell Starc
Australia's Mitchell Starc ready to bowl during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
3/9
AUS vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Zak Crawley
England's Zak Crawley plays a shot during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
4/9
Australia England Cricket Joe Root
England's Joe Root plays a shot during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
5/9
Australia England Cricket Match Zak Crawley
England's Zak Crawley celebrates his fifty runs during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
6/9
England Australia Cricket Series Harry Brook
England's Harry Brook survives from the stumping during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
7/9
Australia vs England, 2nd Test at Brisbane Joe Root
England's Joe Root celebrates his fifty runs during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
8/9
England vs Australia, 2nd Test at Brisbane
England's captain Ben Stokes plays a shot during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
9/9
Ashes 2025-26: ENG vs AUS Jofra Archer
England's Jofra Archer plays a shot during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
