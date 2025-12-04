Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Mitchell Starc Equals Wasim Akram's Long-Standing Record - Check Details

Mitchell Starc has equalled Wasim Akram's record for most wickets taken by a left-arm pacer in Test cricket

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1
IND Vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1: Australia's Mitchell Starc holds up the ball to celebrate a six-wicket haul | Photo: AP/James Elsby
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mitchell Starc equals Wasim Akram's Test record

  • Starc took Ben Duckett's wicket in the first over before removing Pope in the 3rd

  • Check Tea report

Mitchell Starc has equalled Wasim Akram's record for most wickets taken by a left-arm pacer in Test cricket. The 35-year-old from Baulkham Hills achieved the feat on Day 1 of the Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes 2025 Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Thursday.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat, but Starc immediately dented their plans.

Ben Duckett edged an outswinger to Marnus Labuschagne at slip, continuing Starc's remarkable streak of striking in the opening over of an innings.

Moments later, in the third over, Ollie Pope fell for a duck, chopping on. That gave Starc two wickets in four balls, a devastating start that silenced England's dressing room.

With those scalps, Mitchell Starc equalled Pakistan great Wasim Akram's Test haul of 414 wickets in 104. Starc reached the mark in two fewer matches, but has taken more innings, 195 as against Akram's 181.

Left-Arm Pacers With Most Test Wickets - Top 10

Sl. No.PlayerCountryMatchesInningsWickets
1Mitchell StarcAustralia102195414
2Wasim AkramPakistan104181414
3Chaminda VaasSri Lanka111194355
4Trent BoultNew Zealand78149317
5Mitchell JohnsonAustralia73140313
6Zaher KhanIndia92165311
7Neil WagnerNew Zealand64122260
8Alan DavidsonAustralia4482186
9Trevor GoddardSouth Africa4175123
10Shaheen Shah AfridiPakistan3356121

They are the only left-arm pacers to have breached the 400-wicket mark. Sri Lankan legend Chaminda Vaas is third on the list with 355 wickets in 111 matches, ahead of Trent Boult (317) of New Zealand, Mitchell Johnson (313) of Australia, and Zaheer Khan (311) of India -- the only left-arm pacers to reach the 300-wicket mark in the traditional format of the game.

Related Content
Related Content

More Records For Starc

Mitchell Starc has now taken 26 wickets in the first over of a Test innings, trailing only England great James Anderson's tally of 29. The Gabba strike extended a sequence that began at Sabina Park (vs West Indies) and continued at Optus Stadium (vs England, both innings), making this the fourth consecutive innings where he has struck in the opening over.

In the first AUS vs ENG Test at Optus Stadium, he claimed figures of 7/58 and 3/55 to set up a stunning eight-wicket win inside two days. And at the Gabba, he has already put England in a precarious position.

Zak Crawley managed a couple of boundaries to ease the pressure, but the early collapse meant Joe Root was forced in earlier than expected.

Root survived a sharp chance when Steve Smith dived full length but couldn't cling on. The pair, however, has stitched a half-century stand for the third wicket.

As the England innings progresses, Starc's role will become even more prominent. His ability to exploit the pink ball under lights, in day-night Tests, has become a defining weapon for Australia. He, of course, is known as the "pink-ball king".

The Aussies, for the record, have dropped Nathan Lyon for only the second time in a home Test since his debut in 2011 as they fielded an all-pace attack.

Meanwhile, England's preparations for the second Ashes Test were overshadowed by the sudden death of the former England batter, Robin Smith.

"Just last week he was there chatting with the Lions who were out here," Stokes said on Wednesday, the eve of the second Test in Brisbane. "He was at the game last week and talking to people and sharing, going into quite a lot of detail about his life and opening up quite a lot."

England wore black armbands in memory of Smith, who passed away in Perth last week.

“It hits you a bit harder, I think, when you realise that it was only a week ago,” he added.

ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings

Australia, having won all four matches so far in this cycle, lead the WTC table with a perfect 100 PCT. South Africa, the defending champions, are second, with 75, ahead of Sri Lanka. Pakistan and India completed the top five in the nine-team table.

The Proteas recently completed a historic Test series sweep of India in India, while New Zealand, the inaugural champions, started their campaign with a series against the visiting West Indies.

And they have taken complete control of the first Test, being played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. On Day 3, the Kiwis have gone past 400 in their second innings, for a lead close to 500 runs.

Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 1: Tea Report

Despite a shaky start, England have recovered, and at a fast pace, with Zack Crawley (61* off 80) and Joe Root (32* off 69) taking on Australia's change bowlers, featuring Michael Neser, Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett.

The England pair have added 93 runs in 129 balls for the third wicket as the Aussie trio failed to capitalise on the dream start given by imperious Mitchell Starc, who equalled Pakistan great Wasim Akram's record for most Test wickets by a left-arm pacer.

At Tea on Day 1, England were 98/2 in 24 overs. The visitors, having lost the first Test inside two days, have indeed clawed their way back in the pink ball match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  5. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution